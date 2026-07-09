Christian Pulisic in Danger of Missing Serie A Start After World Cup Injury Blow Revealed

Christian Pulisic is reported to have suffered a microfracture in his leg during the USMNT’s World Cup defeat to Belgium that could impact his start to the new season with AC Milan.

Shortly after half-time of the 4–1 defeat, Pulisic went down after inadvertedly kicking Youri Tielemans’s leg when winding up for a shot. He tried to play on but lasted just a few more minutes before limping off the field.

According to The Athletic, Pulisic has since been diagnosed with both a bone bruise and a microfracture of his tibia/fibula that would have ended his World Cup tournament even if the USMNT had avoided elimination against Belgium.

While his absence is not expected to last for months, Pulisic will need “several weeks” on the sidelines and is forecast to return in mid-to-late August, which will seriously harm his preparations with Milan as the Serie A season gets underway on August 23.

Pulisic is under pressure in Milan after a bitterly disappointing second half of the 2025–26 campaign. He has not scored for his club since December 2025, with his strike in May’s friendly against Senegal currently his only strike of the calendar year at any level.

Milan’s domestic struggles brought about a change in manager this summer, with former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim arriving in the dugout.

“[Pulisic] is perfect for the way I think about football, especially here in Italy where sometimes the teams defend so well that there is less space between the lines,” Amorim said of the winger. “He is a player who can make the difference in that kind of space.

“I know the strengths of Pulisic, I believe in him, he will be supported in our club. I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, and have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has. Pulisic is really important for us.”

‘Some Criticism’ Appears to Be Huge Understatement From Amorim

Christian Pulisic is facing a new level of pressure. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, Pulisic has come under significant fire from USMNT fans, not just because of his poor performances but also because of some comments made in the aftermath of the elimination.

“It’s just frustrating to end like that, of course, but now I have time to rest, so hopefully it’ll be OK,” he said when asked about his injury following the full-time whistle against Belgium.

A number of former U.S. soccer stars have publicly blasted Pulisic for his comments. Even with the severity of his injury now known, many have still accused the USMNT’s talisman of failing to give his all this summer.

Pulisic famously did not feature for the USMNT during last summer’s Gold Cup, instead opting to rest and recharge ahead of the 2025–26 campaign and this year’s World Cup, so his limited return in front of goal has left many frustrated by the 27-year-old’s actions.

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