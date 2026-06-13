Christian Pulisic Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for USMNT Star

There was almost nothing at fault in the U.S. men’s national team’s opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

All the stars shone, Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical gambles paid off and even the crowd made some noise in a rampant 4–1 win over Paraguay on Friday night.

However, if there was to be one nagging negative, it came in the form of Christian Pulisic’s halftime substitution. The first-half’s outstanding player did not return for the second 45 minutes after taking a blow to the leg, instead making his way to the Friends and Family section of the stands to watch his teammates ease towards the largest win in the nation’s men’s World Cup history.

While both player and manager downplayed the significance of the injury, Pochettino did admit that Pulisic “could not walk” before trying to return to the pitch for the second half after his muscles had seized up during the interval.

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For once, Christian Pulisic lived up to the hype. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half,” Pulisic revealed after the final whistle once he had regained function in his lower body, “so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing.” The USMNT star clarified that it was a blow to his left calf which was the problem area.

As Pochettino revealed in his postmatch press conference, Pulisic had sustained a similar issue in training a few days before the grand LA opening against Paraguay. Getting a whack during one of his many wriggles towards goal aggravated that issue, which was exacerbated by 15 minutes sat down during the interval.

“When it [Pulisic’s body] start to get cold, he cannot walk,” Pochettino told reporters, revealing that his withdrawal for Sebastian Berhalter was a “last minute” decision.

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The addition of Christian Volpato makes Australia a tougher matchup than expected. | Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Both Pulisic and Pochettino were at pains to frame his removal as nothing more than a heightened level of wariness. After all, the U.S. was 3–0 up at the break without conceding a single shot on target. If ever there was a time to rest the team’s star player, it was then.

As Pochettino told Fox immediately after the final whistle: “We didn’t want to take any risks.”

“Taking a little bit of precaution today,” Pulisic echoed, “but I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days.”

The winger has a full week to prepare for the USMNT’s next World Cup posting, which will be against Australia in Seattle on Friday, June 19. If he is to return with the same frightening fizz and verve, the Socceroos will be hoping for a delayed recovery timeline.

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