Every Celebrity Spotted at the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Opener vs. Paraguay

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — President Donald Trump did not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the U.S. men’s national team’s opening game of the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay.

There were more important matters back in Washington—namely, overseeing preparations for his 80th birthday party on the White House South Lawn this Sunday, with a UFC event for the entertainment before the cake is served. A two-minute phone call of encouragement to the team ahead of kickoff would have to suffice.

While Trump would question whether any other person of note in the country (or world) can challenge his personal fame, there were some other notable names dotted around the vast, 70,000-seater bowl.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and David Beckham in the house pic.twitter.com/HS67awd46r — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) June 13, 2026

David Beckham is such a prolific presence on U.S. commercials before, after and during World Cup coverage this summer, that it was a surprise to see the Inter Miami co-owner on the giant screen suspended above the pitch not trying to hawk a brand.

Instead, the former England international was perched in the posh seats alongside actor Tom Cruise, taking in the action after the pair had attended Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier in the day.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar enjoyed 14 seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers at The Forum a stone’s throw away from SoFi Stadium. The surprisingly sharp attacking verve of the USMNT kept the scoreboard ticking over, but not quite as quickly as the prolific center during his heyday on the basketball court.

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jason Sudeikis could scarcely have imagined how many doors his role as Ted Lasso on the Apple TV+ comedy across the world of soccer. The regular Premier League spectator managed to land a position as an official World Cup ambassador.

The actor stood on a giant stage in the middle of the center circle long before kickoff to deliver a speech to a stadium full of empty seats or people who weren’t listening.

George Lucas

George Lucas at the U.S. World Cup match against Paraguay pic.twitter.com/0bkbiyD3au — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 13, 2026

The creator of Star Wars was sat in a throne befit for General Palpatine. There was some misfortune about the timing of when the in-stadium camera cut to the famously private filmmaker, who was ploughing through a burger.

While Lucas is not a known soccer fan, he may have been drawn to this fixture by the presence of U.S. left back Antonee Robinson, whose love of the sci-fi franchise is so fierce he is nicknamed ‘Jedi.’

Sofia Vergara

🚨 Sofia Vergara estará presente no jogo Estados Unidos x Paraguai! pic.twitter.com/7kH89f4gPo — The Futebol Way (@futebol) June 13, 2026

The proud Colombian actress Sofia Vergara not only made it to the stands, but even got onto the pitch, offering an opinion as a guest panelist on the Spanish language U.S. broadcaster, Telemundo.

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson (center) was pitchside. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

The comedy actor has not been lured out of the woodwork just for the World Cup. A regular attendee at LAFC fixtures, Wilson has been swept up in the Lionel Messi mania of MLS.

“I remember as a kid it was such a huge deal when Pele played for the [New York] Cosmos,” Wilson told Fox back in 2023, “and it feels like that again with Messi except maybe even bigger. ... Even my mother is now really into it.”

Wilson’s regular co-star Vince Vaughan was also spotted heading in at a different part of the stadium.

Jamie Foxx

🚨 Jamie Foxx arriving at Los Ángeles Stadium for the game! ⚡️🌎🏆 pic.twitter.com/hvO56juEjW — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) June 13, 2026

There are few adjectives that can’t be used to describe Jamie Foxx. Actor, producer, singer, entrepreneur, owner of a garish orange beanie hat. Now, soccer fan can be added to that list.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/iJtsZD533r — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) June 13, 2026

The ultimate celebrity for the sake of celebrity wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity for a big spotlight.

Derwin James Jr.

There was a football crossover on Friday. | Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Image

SoFi Stadium is the perfect setting for a crossover between the two versions of football. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. turned up at his regular home ground with his partner to watch the iteration of the sport played with a round ball.

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