USMNT vs. Paraguay Player Ratings: Pure Domination in World Cup Opener

The U.S. men’s national team brought pure excellence and exciting fanfare to the 2026 World Cup opener on U.S. soil, dismantling Group D foe Paraguay 4–1 at SoFi Stadium on Friday night and bringing dreams of a historic run to the forefront of fans’ minds.

The U.S.’s performance, taking place in front of a sold-out crowd of 70,492, marked the first time ever that the team scored four goals in a World Cup match. The team last scored three goals back in 2002 Korea and Japan. In that tournament over 20 years ago, the U.S. upset heavy favorites Portugal 3–2 in its opening match, en route to a historic quarterfinal run, the furthest the team has advanced in the modern era of the World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side got off to a swift start, eager to prove its place as a true contender this summer. Star midfielder Weston McKennie danced past Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla en route to the final third, before performing a savvy combination with winger Christian Pulisic. McKennie received the ball once more and attempted a penetrating cross to forward Folarin Balogun, which ricocheted off of a frantic Bobadilla and into the net, opening scoring in the seventh minute.

Balogun, who seems to have more troubling staying on-side than actually finding the goal, almost made it 2–0 just seconds after the first half water break. His blistering speed led him inside the six-yard box just to the left of Paraguay’s goal frame. He easily drove the ball into the net before the referee’s flag was inevitably raised.

The 24-year-old striker, who appears only hungrier whenever denied a goal, scored for real just minutes later, dashing into the box to receive a cross from Pulisic. His driven, one-time finish was met with a huddled, jumping celebration from his teammates—perhaps a celebration of both the goal and Balogun’s ability to finally stay onside. Balgoun certainly liked the taste of his first goal, because he added a second in the waning seconds of the first half to bring the U.S. to a dominant 3–0 by the break.

The U.S. simply tried to manage the game in the second half, playing for the clean sheet. Paraguay managed a consolation goal in the 73rd minute, though, as Mauricio nailed a shot from inside the 18-yard box past goalkeeper Matt Freese. Giovanni Reyna notched the U.S.’s fourth in the dying seconds of the match, a highlight reel-worthy shot taken with the outside of his foot to silence his doubters.

The Stars and Stripes will likely need just one more point in Group D play to secure advancement to the round of 32; however, they will be looking to completely win out the group, especially after Friday’s adrenaline rush. Next up is a clash with Australia next Friday in Seattle.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Falorin Balogun (right) put on an epic display. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Coming into the World Cup, it has been a complete toss up for the USMNT. The team has the capability of dominating this summer and making a historic run deep into the tournament, perhaps even to the quarterfinals or semifinals, fueled by the cheers of a home crowd and the patriotic nature of the U.S.’s 250th birthday.

Yet, the Stars and Stripes have the equal capability of completely floundering, as they have done so often before on soccer’s most prestigious stage. Even in recent outings against top competition, the U.S. has come up royally short, including in the team’s 5–2 embarrassment to Belgium back in March.

Nevertheless, if the team’s performance on Friday was any indication of the version the U.S. intends to be this summer, all of that doubt goes out the window. Although always expected to beat the Paraguayans, the U.S. didn’t merely win. The U.S. completely and utterly dismantled them. There was not a single moment of respite for the visitors on the pitch, as the hosts tirelessly broke down their lines.

Not only was the U.S. aggressive, hardworking and on its front-foot for the duration of the match, the team was disciplined and cohesive. The players crossed paths, overlapped and shifted with one another seamlessly. The fluidity was so, well, fluid that it was almost undetectable to the viewer’s eye. Every player was in lockstep during both the attacking and defending progressions.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Paraguay (4-2-3-1)

The midfield became Weston McKennie’s personal dance floor on Friday. | Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Matt Freese—6.2: The New York City FC goalkeeper wasn’t heavily tested on the night, but came up big when needed.

RB: Alex Freeman—8.1: Back to his more typical right fullback role, his attack-mindedness was on full display. His smooth slide tackles were highlight worthy.

CB: Chris Richards—7.2: Had several clutch clearances in the opening moments to prove he is ready to be back on the pitch full-time.

CB: Tim Ream—7.5: Looked poised and relaxed on the back line, with a few big tackles. Probably grateful to have Richards back beside him.

LB: Antonee Robinson—7.5: Was a key contributor in the attack, despite shifting from a wingback position to the more traditional left back.

CM: Tyler Adams—7.8: Tyler Adams pulled strings through the midfield, per usual. Patient on the defensive side of the ball, with a few important tackles.

CM: Malik Tillman—8.1: His savvy combinations under high pressure set up several dangerous opportunities for the U.S.

RW: Segiño Dest—6.9: The PSV Eindhoven wide player combined well with McKennie, tucking in on several occasions to allow the Juventus star to exploit space out wide. Fluid in his movements.

AM: Weston McKennie—7.4: Showed his prowess at the No. 10 position, despite recently featuring as a deeper central midfielder or winger as of late.

LW: Christian Pulisic—7.8: His magic on the ball was integral to the own goal in the seventh minute and Balogun’s first goal.

ST: Folarin Balogun—8.9: Needs goals as much as oxygen. Will be the fan favorite of the summer, as long as he doesn’t keep seeing the referee’s flag.

SUB: Sebastian Berhalter (46’ for Pulisic)—6.7: Has continually proved that he belongs in the lineup, after initially projected to be a rare substitute off the bench.

SUB: Timothy Weah (72’ for Dest)—6.2: Provided fresh legs and dynamic movement. Needs to limit his fouls.

SUB: Ricardo Pepi (72’ for Balogun)—6.1: The fact that Pepi didn’t crack the starting lineup simply shows the depth of the USMNT squad.

SUB: Giovanni Reyna (81’ for Tillman)—N/A: Continues to be a reliable option for Pochettino off the bench and proved his worth with a banger in the waning seconds.

Subs not used: Matt Turner (GK), Chris Brady (GK), Auston Trusty, Joseph Scally, Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright, Cristian Roldan, Max Arfsten, Alex Zendejas

What the Ratings Tell Us

Christian Pulisic was a magician in the attack on Friday. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Despite being absent from the pitch for over three weeks with two torn ligaments in his ankle, Chris Richards had no trouble resuming his role as the hero. The 2025 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year was as much a stalwart on the backline as ever before, even bringing a much-needed calmness to fellow center back Tim Ream and youngster Alex Freeman, 21.

had no trouble resuming his role as the hero. The 2025 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year was as much a stalwart on the backline as ever before, even bringing a much-needed calmness to fellow center back Tim Ream and youngster Alex Freeman, 21. Folarin Balogun will be an even greater scoring machine this summer if he can just learn how to stay onside. The striker is becoming notorious on the Stars and Stripes for being offside, and that reputation only progressed on Friday, despite his brace. In the most recent friendlies against Senegal and Germany, Balogun had three offside calls, similarly finding the net against Senegal before it was called back. Although Balogun made up for it against Senegal as he did against Paraguay, he still needs to improve his timing. He needs to learn the passing patterns and tendencies of his midfielders; otherwise, VAR will be his worst nightmare.

will be an even greater scoring machine this summer if he can just learn how to stay onside. The striker is becoming notorious on the Stars and Stripes for being offside, and that reputation only progressed on Friday, despite his brace. In the most recent friendlies against Senegal and Germany, Balogun had three offside calls, similarly finding the net against Senegal before it was called back. Although Balogun made up for it against Senegal as he did against Paraguay, he still needs to improve his timing. He needs to learn the passing patterns and tendencies of his midfielders; otherwise, VAR will be his worst nightmare. Although Christian Pulisic did not get on the scoreboard himself, his continued resurgence could not be more evident. After a 19-game goal-less drought for club side AC Milan and a goal-less drought for the USMNT that dated back to 2024, the U.S. Soccer poster player righted his sinking ship with a goal and an assist against Senegal and has not looked back since. He was a pure magician in the midfield on Friday, integral to the first two USMNT goals on Friday before coming out at the half.

The Numbers That Explain the USMNT’s Dominant Win

The U.S. commanded the game with 65% of the possession .

. The hosts were clinical in front of the net, scoring four times despite an expected goals (xG) of just 1.35 and 16 total shots.

The Americans were incredibly in sync with one another, for an 85% passing accuracy.

Statistic USMNT Paraguay Possession 65% 35% Total Shots 16 9 Shots on Target 6 1 Big Chances 4 1 Passing Accuracy 85% 72% Fouls Committed 13 17 Corners 3 1

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