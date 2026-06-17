Christian Pulisic Injury: Will the USMNT Star Play Against Australia?

The U.S. men’s national team practiced on Wednesday in Irvine, Calif., before heading to Seattle for the second match of the World Cup journey on Friday afternoon against Australia. Yet, Christian Pulisic remains a considerable doubt, with the phrase “day to day” constantly returned to.

Ahead of the workout, a U.S. Soccer spokesperson said that Pulisic would complete a “modified training session” as he continues to work his way back to full training while the rest of the team focuses on the next game.

Pulisic has missed several days with the full group this week. His ailment stemmed from the first match against Paraguay, when he sustained a kick that triggered pain in a pre-existing left calf injury. Manager Mauricio Pochettino removed him at halftime as a precaution, replacing him with Sebastian Berhalter.

The fact that Pulisic wasn’t training with the rest of the group 72 hours before the match sparked some fears, despite Tyler Adams and others saying there shouldn’t be any concern as recently as Monday.

“Christian will be ready, everyone. Let’s relax,” star midfielder Adams said. “I think he picked up a knock a few days before the match and got kicked in the same spot again during the match.”

Pulisic had told FOX Sports directly after the 4–1 win over Paraguay that he “just got a bit of a kick in the first half,” adding, “I’m really hoping that it’s nothing... Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine in the next few days.”

What Injury Does Christian Pulisic Have?

Christian Pulisic has been training on the side in Irvine, Calif., this week. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The latest issue with Pulisic is a left calf injury. U.S. Soccer has been silent on the extent of the issue, other than confirming that it was a pre-existing concern.

Pulisic’s injury history is extensive and various ailments sidelined him for 56 days in the 2025–26 season with AC Milan. The 27-year-old most recently missed eight days due to a strain of the thigh and gluteal muscles, while Bursitis in his hip held him out for 17 days earlier in the campaign. He’s also dealt with extensive soft-tissue concerns throughout his career.

On Monday, Pochettino said Pulisic was “good” for a brief moment before leaving training. On Tuesday, Tim Weah added, “I think he’ll be ready for the game and ready to be with the team, so just praying to God he feels 100% fit. He’ll be needed.”

When Will Christian Pulisic Return From Injury?

Christian Pulisic only lasted 45 minutes in the opening match. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Given the lack of information around Pulisic, there is no confirmed timetable for how long he may be out. There remains a very real possibility that he plays and even starts on Friday, but there will be no confirmation until Thursday, when Pochettino is next set to meet with reporters ahead of the clash against Australia.

On Wednesday, Pulisic worked with two trainers on his own while the other 25 players participated in the full session. According to The Athletic, he did some single-leg jumps and by the time the media were sent away after the 15-minute viewing period, he had returned to the gym.

If Pulisic is unable to play the match against Australia, his next potential return could come in the Group D finale against Türkiye on June 28 at SoFi Stadium, where the USMNT opened the tournament.

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