Coaching or Ownership? Lionel Messi Reveals Lofty Post-Career Ambition
Lionel Messi has said that he’d like to own and develop his own club once he retires from playing, ruling out coaching as a potential avenue but crucially not management.
Messi steered Inter Miami to a first-ever MLS Cup triumph last month, putting in a sensational series of displays across the playoffs to lead the jubilant Herons over the line.
Alongside long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi remains world soccer’s most talked about player, captivating audiences around the world with his every move on and off the pitch. But with the 38-year-old nearing the end of his playing career, there’s been intensifying speculation over what he’ll do after he hangs up his boots.
A return to Barcelona, where he is idolized as a God-like figure, has been suggested by Messi himself, with the place he called home for over 20 years of his life still close to his heart and those of his family.
Messi Doesn’t Rule Out Management
Now, in a new interview with Luzu TV, an Argentine streaming channel, Messi outlined that he doesn’t see coaching in his future—though he didn’t fully rule out the possibility of being on the touchline—and instead may build on the venture he has already entered with teammate Luis Suárez, which saw the formation of a Uruguayan fourth division team named Deportivo LSM.
“I don’t see myself as a coach,” Messi said. “I like the idea of being a manager, but I’d prefer to be an owner. I’d like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that’s what would appeal to me most.”
Messi also candidly spoke about his personality and the need for routine in his life, admitting that he likes being in his own company rather than being surrounded by others.
“I’m weirder than s---. I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone,” he said. “The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude. I’m very structured, if I have the day organized in a certain way and in the middle something happens that changes everything for me.”
Messi Must First Enjoy Last World Cup Dance
Before Messi gets to fully focus on his post-career activities, there is the small matter of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Expected to be the last major tournament he plays in for Argentina, Messi has the chance to go back-to-back after inspiring his country to victory in Qatar four years ago.
Last month, he explained why the World Cup is “special for everyone” in his homeland, and elaborated on the mental strength and togetherness that Argentina’s players have to achieve their objectives.
“The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us, because we live in a completely different way,” he said. “The truth is we have extraordinary players and it’s been shown for the years—especially the desire and excitement since [Lionel] Scaloni took over.
“The mentality everyone has. It’s a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that’s contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train and they give everything.
“We’re an amazing group that gets along very well, but in training matches or certain drills, if they have to go hard, they go hard. Everyone gives their all, and that’s a huge strength of this group and this national team.“