Colombia vs. DR Congo—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Colombia and DR Congo meet for the first time in history on Tuesday, with a win potentially putting either side on the brink of the World Cup knockout stages.
For Colombia, that is the expectation. Néstor Lorenzo’s side is a regular at the World Cup, now making its sixth appearance, and remains one of the most exciting attacking teams in the tournament. It showed exactly why in its opening match, easing to a convincing 3–1 victory over Uzbekistan.
DR Congo, however, will arrive full of confidence after holding one of the tournament favorites, Portugal, to a 1–1 draw. While it spent much of the game without the ball, it showed impressive defensive organization and posed a genuine threat on the counterattack, even coming close to snatching a winner.
That resilience should ensure Colombia faces a much tougher test than the standings might suggest.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.