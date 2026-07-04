Colombia vs. Ghana—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Colombia and Ghana meet for the first time in history in the World Cup Round of 32, with the two sides arriving in contrasting form.

Colombia topped a difficult Group K ahead of Portugal after winning two of its three matches. Néstor Lorenzo’s side has impressed at both ends of the field, combining its trademark attacking play—with wing back Daniel Muñoz scoring twice—with a solid defense that has conceded just one goal. Colombia has also recovered possession in an average of just 41.46 seconds, highlighting its aggressive pressing.

Ghana, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams despite losing its final group match to Croatia. It has struggled to create chances, producing just 2.07 xG—one of the lowest totals in the tournament—but its goalless draw with England proved it can stay organized and frustrate stronger opponents.

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