Colombia vs. Portugal—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Colombia and Portugal is a game you’d be excited about watching in the knockout stages of the World Cup. But on the final day before the round of 32 is finalized, the two do battle to see who tops Group K.

It’s advantage Colombia currently, owing to wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, and Portugal must emerge victorious if it is to leapfrog Néstor Lorenzo’s side and avoid meeting. in all probability, Spain at the round of 16 stage.

Portugal cruised past Uzbekistan in its last game, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy brace, and dominated the game from start to finish. Goals, possession, territory, the lot. But failure to beat DR Congo has put a load of pressure on Roberto Martínez’s players to get things right here—time will tell if it is able to beat a spirited Colombia who boast a glut of classy attacking players, namely Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz.

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