Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Como: Carrick Manages Depleted Defense

Manchester United’s 1–1 draw at Elland Road was a fine result in isolation, but it was hard for Red Devils’ supporters to stomach given that it extended the team’s winless run to six matches across all competitions.

Man Utd only have wins over Ipswich Town and Sabah to show for their season to date, and they’re in need of bouncing back in Europe after falling to Atlético Madrid last week.

Michael Carrick suggested that Sunday’s showing at Leeds United felt like a “fresh start,” as he changed tack to counteract the hosts all while ensuring his team was far harder to play against. It was a step in the right direction, but it won’t count for all that much if the visitors are overwhelmed by a slick and dynamic Como outfit on Wednesday.

Here’s how Man Utd could line up for this Champions League clash.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)

Matthijs de Ligt makes his first appearance since last November.

GK: Senne Lammens—While Lammens hasn’t quite built on a sturdy debut season, there’s no sense that his place between the posts is under threat.

RB: Diogo Dalot—After an impressive two-way showing on Sunday, Dalot is a sure bet to retain his spot in Carrick’s defense.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt—It’s likely going to have to be De Ligt time for Man Utd, given that Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven are set to miss out due to injury, and Leny Yoro is suspended. The Dutchman has recovered from a back injury that’s kept him out for almost a year.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire stood up for the Red Devils at Elland Road, and he’s unlikely to be subject to the sort of crossing barrage that Leeds imposed at the weekend. Como will attempt to play through the visitors on Wednesday.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui is hardly an ideal solution, yet he is the most likely course taken with Luke Shaw still sidelined.

CM: Andrey Santos—Similar to Lammens in goal, Andrey Santos is by no means a spectacular profile. You at least know what you’re going to get from him, and in a volatile Man Utd team, that’s valuable.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Carlos Baleba—The best of Baleba is yet to manifest in Man Utd red, yet it’s already become clear just how important his legs are to Carrick’s midfield.

RW: Amad Diallo—Man Utd‘s attacking balance is enhanced when Amad holds the width down the right. Supporters would love the Ivorian to evolve into a regular final-third contributor, too.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—There’s a sense that Fernandes is trying just a little too hard to work his way back into form. Not even an outing against Leeds, one of his favorite opponents, could trigger an upsurge. Perhaps the European stage will bring it out of him.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha is set to return to the team, with Marcus Rashford poised to miss out again. In the absence of Shaw, rotations will be imperative to ensure the dynamic between the Brazilian and Mazraoui is successful.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—The Cameroonian star simply has to be the leading man without Benjamin Šeško. Mbeumo’s scored in back-to-back Premier League games, and his efficiency will be important to Man Utd securing a big result away from home here.