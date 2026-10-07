Conspiracies, Predictions, Tears: Five Takeaways From Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech

In 2016, Diego Maradona, Argentina’s greatest player before another left-footed trickster came alone, was caught on a hot mic talking to his Brazilian counterpart Pelé about Lionel Messi.

“Yes, he’s a good person, but he lacks personality,” Maradona shrugged. “He doesn’t have the personality to be a leader.”

A few weeks later, Messi would retire from the national team in tears and without a major trophy to his name. A decade later, it was another emotional farewell, but by now, the shy boy who would quake in Maradona’s shadow had grown into a leader the entire nation was willing to follow off the edge of a cliff.

Messi took the microphone and didn’t want to let go, covering a wealth of topics in an emotional farewell speech which marked the end of an era and the completion of his international transformation.

Debunking the World Cup Conspiracy Theory

Lionel Messi has ended his last two Argentina games in tears. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina’s run to this summer’s World Cup final was chaotic, toxic and controversial. Opponents railed against certain refereeing decisions which went the way of the defending champion, while some in South America concocted a theory that the title was denied through nefarious means.

“Let’s be calm guys. Let’s just think about playing,” Messi was caught telling his compatriots in the tunnel before the World Cup final against Spain. “Let’s forget about everything, O.K.? Let’s just think about playing, people, come on.”

Scaloni dismissed the faint whiff of scandal out of hand at the time and Messi was keen to stress that the justification for Argentina’s listless display was as simple as fatigue.

“We dreamed of becoming world champions again; we came so close, and the reality is that nothing strange happened,” he insisted from the middle of River Plate’s pitch at the Monumental. “We gave it our all; the match against England took a huge toll on us, both physically and emotionally. The reality is that we were running on fumes.

“We fought as we always have—as we always did in this jersey—alongside all the teammates I shared the pitch with. Rest assured that every teammate by my side always gave everything for this jersey.”

‘Tough Times’—Messi’s Worrying Prediction for Argentina Future

It felt fitting that Nico Paz should score on Messi’s farewell. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

This was a night to look back and forward—unfortunately for Benin, barely anyone was focused on the present match. Yet, when Messi turned his attention to what awaited Argentina in his absence, he wasn’t entirely optimistic.

“Tough times will surely come,” he warned, “because what we achieved over this period isn’t the norm.”

Any team is going to suffer when the heartbeat of the side is ripped out, as Argentina has proven in years gone by.

Between 1986 and 1993, an Argentina team spearheaded by Diego Maradona won the World Cup and two Copas América, while also finishing second on the global stage. It was seven years of success at the major tournaments—what went on between was rarely so impressive—but it would take 11 years for the country to even make it past the quarterfinals after that golden run.

Messi’s ‘Happiest’ and ‘Saddest’ Days in the Same Stadium

Messi was made an honorary member of River Plate before Tuesday’s farewell at the Buenos Aires club’s stadium. More than 25 years earlier, River had overlooked Messi even after he scored 12 goals in his trial. That decision would force the diminutive teenager abroad but two of his most memorable moments in Argentina’s kit would bring him back to the Monumental.

“It was here that I experienced one of the happiest days of my career: when we played again after winning the World Cup,” Messi revealed. “I will never forget what I experienced that day. It was beautiful. Even now, when I watch videos of it, I get emotional. That day will go down in history—for me, for all of them, and for my family... It was spectacular; thank you so much.

“Today, being back here, I am likely facing the saddest day of my career, because this is where I say goodbye to the national team and to all of you.

Messi’s New Role for Argentina

Now that he is no longer a player, Messi will take on the role of a fan. “I will miss defending the national team’s colors, but now I’ll be on the other side—right there with you all—backing these guys and whatever comes next,” he smiled. “Always united.”

The loyal base Messi will be joining earned their own gushing praise from the departing captain. “I was lucky enough to travel across the country and always received so much love,” he beamed.

“I am deeply grateful for everything I have experienced. I am grateful for all this time—wherever I went, the stadiums were packed, no matter the match: the World Cup, the Copa América... You were everywhere, making a huge effort—because we know how difficult it is—yet we always felt like the home team, no matter the location. We truly felt that support.”

‘I Don’t Want to Leave’

Messi lost a night’s sleep pacing around his hotel room thinking about his first team talk as Argentina captain. That was within the sanctity of a locker room. On Tuesday, Messi had a captive audience of 85,000 hanging on his every word, of which there were many—which surprised even him.

“To be honest, I’m talking more than ever,” he laughed. Rather than a newfound burst of confidence, it was a delay tactic. “I don’t want to leave, I don’t want to walk off the pitch,” he admitted. “I just want to tell you that I love you, I’m going to miss you, and I am grateful to God that we are Argentine—proud to be Argentine and to have fulfilled my dreams with all of you.

“Thank you very much; I love you.”