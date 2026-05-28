The Staggering Cost of Every Man Utd Manager Sacking Since Sir Alex Ferguson

The process of Manchester United moving on from the legendary reign of Sir Alex Ferguson has been costly in a sporting, emotional and quite literal sense.

Michael Carrick represents the club’s seventh permanent appointment in the 13 years since Ferguson’s retirement and the contract which he signed is a consequence of the wreckage that has gone before him. Rather than the three-year deals which all of his immediate predecessors have been treated to, Carrick was only offered a cautious 24 months, with the option of an extra year.

Given the cumulative sum to prematurely end those deals has now crept towards $100 million, some reticence is to be expected.

Ruben Amorim proved to be the latest costly casualty of the bleak post-Ferguson era. After 14 months of mediocrity underpinned by maddening tactical decisions, the Portuguese boss was relieved of his duties in January. It was reported at the time that a clause in Amorim’s contract prevented Manchester United from deploying any “discounted” compensation package, ensuring he would be entitled to the full 18 months remaining on his contract.

United’s latest accounts have confirmed that Amorim and his coaching staff have been paid $22.4 million (£16.7 million). That figure could reportedly rise further if Amorim continues to remain out of work for the entire 2026–27 season, which is thought to be his current plan.

How Much Man Utd Have Spent on Firing Managers Since Sir Alex Ferguson

José Mourinho had a stormy (and costly) exit at Manchester United. | Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Manager Reign Cost of Sacking David Moyes 2013–14 $7 million Louis van Gaal 2014–16 $11.3 million José Mourinho 2016–18 $26.3 million Ole Gunnar Solskjær 2018–21 $13.4 million Erik ten Hag 2022–24 $19.5 million Ruben Amorim 2024–26 $22.4 million Total — $99.9 million

* Figures converted to dollars at the time of publication.

Amorim was just the latest in a long line of costly exits. Since Ferguson’s departure in 2013, the Red Devils have sunk around $99.9 million into compensation packages for six permanent coaches and their respective support staff. To put that swollen figure into context, United have only spent more on a transfer fee for three players in the club’s entire history.

When it comes to Amorim, there is the added complication of how much it cost to extract the sought-after coach from his Sporting CP contract at the start of the 2024–25 season. Amorim had initially wanted to wait until the end of the campaign before climbing aboard the listing behemoth, but United were impatient and willing to cough up $14.8 million to buy out his Sporting deal.

The same brains trust which masterminded Amorim’s doomed tenure also saw fit to hand Erik ten Hag a fresh contract 116 days before he was fired. That operation set United back $19.5 million.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his fleet of gillet-clad executives are hardly alone in misjudging managerial talent at Manchester United. The previous regime overseen by the divisive figure of Ed Woodward was responsible for the most expensive sacking in United’s history. José Mourinho personally banked $20.2 million while his coaching staff were afforded a further $6.2 million when he was ushered towards the exit midway through a typically tumultuous third season.

Hopes are higher for Carrick. But even if this does once again prove to be another false dawn, provisions have already been taken to ensure United aren’t quite so financially vulnerable again.

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