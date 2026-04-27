Ruben Amorim’s Surprising ‘Intention’ for 2026–27 Season Will Cost Man Utd Again

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is in no rush to return to the dugout following his January exit from Old Trafford, a report has revealed.

Just five days into 2026, Amorim was relieved of his duties as Unites boss, having won just 25 of his 63 games across all competitions. United paid around $13.5 million (£10 million) in compensation to terminate the contracts of Amorim and his backroom staff, and the club recently confirmed that figure could still rise.

Among the factors that could see Amorim pocket more money from United is if he does not return to work in a certain timeframe. According to A BOLA, that is looking increasingly likely.

Amorim is said to be planning to spend the entire 2026–27 campaign on the sidelines—a sabbatical which could leave him entitled to more compensation from United, where he was contracted until the end of that season.

However, Amorim is not looking to spend the whole season on the beach. Instead, he wants to use the time to grow as a manager and is planning conversations with a number of people he sees as role models, keen to compare methods and reflect on what went wrong for him during his Old Trafford tenure.

It is stressed that an enticing offer could lure Amorim back to management, but he is not currently believed to be encouraging approaches.

The Full Cost of Amorim’s Man Utd Tenure

Amorim had a miserable run as Man Utd boss. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Recent club accounts confirmed United had sent aside a maximum of £15.9 million in compensation for Amorim and his backroom staff, with a final settlement still needing to be negotiated. Just what would be needed for Amorim to receive the full amount is unclear, although a delayed return to work is thought to bring some extra income for the Portuguese boss.

Regardless of the final figure, Amorim’s tenure at United will forever be remembered as a costly mistake—one which United are still paying for to this day.

When they hired Amorim in November 2024, United paid a total of £11 million in compensation to Sporting CP. That came after £10.4 million was handed to former boss Erik ten Hag when his own deal was terminated weeks earlier.

Amorim was paid handsomely during his time at United and was reported to be among the Premier League’s top earners. Reports state he picked up around £7.8 million in wages during his brief tenure at Old Trafford.

Added together, that leaves the cost of the Amorim era at £34.7 million ($46.9 million), which does not factor in the fee needed to terminate Ten Hag’s contract.

It means United paid around £550,000 per game of the Amorim era—a hefty expense for the boss with the lowest win percentage at United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

The Impact on Man Utd’s Manager Search

Michael Carrick hopes to earn a permanent contract. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Clearly, expensive compensation packages for hiring and firing managers is wildly unsustainable.

The significant expenses have taken a toll on United’s finances and may well impact their search for Amorim’s permanent successor, with the Red Devils wary of agreeing yet another huge payout to land their next boss.

As a result, United may focus their search on the pool of managers who will be out of work this summer. Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola have both confirmed their impending exits and are thought to be under consideration at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick, the current interim, will also see that work in his favor. United would not have to pay extra to hire the former midfielder permanently, making him an enticing option given how much he has overachieved since taking over from Amorim in January.

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