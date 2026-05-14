Côte d’Ivoire 2026 World Cup Preview: Breaking New Ground More Than Possible

Competing at a fourth World Cup, 20 years after debuting on the global stage, Côte d’Ivoire is aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time. Its most recent appearance in 2014 was the closest it has come, when a controversial late penalty scored by Greece saw it pushed out of a knockout berth at the very last moment.

This time, a new generation featuring highly rated emerging talents like Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande will try to make history for Les Éléphants.

With group matches in Philadelphia and Toronto, early travel demands are comfortable, and even one win might be enough to escape the group in the expanded format. This could be its time.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-0L-2D

: 8W-0L-2D Goals for / against : 25 / 0

: 25 / 0 Top scorer : Seko Fofana (3)

: Seko Fofana (3) Assist leader: Simon Adingra (3)

Defensive solidity underpinned Côte d’Ivoire’s qualification, not giving up a single goal in the 10 matches. On the face of it, 25 goals scored reads well, but 16 came in two outings against Seychelles, alone, making it an average of just 1.13 goals per game across the other eight qualifiers. A lot of 1–0 scorelines did the legwork to secure qualification.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador Sunday, June 14 Lincoln Financial Field Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire Saturday, June 20 BMO Field Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Thursday, June 25 Lincoln Financial Field

Manager: Emerse Faé

Emerse Faé already has a significant legacy. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team: Since 2024

Since 2024 Manager meter: Intelligent tactician and squad motivator

Forced to end his playing career at the age of 28, former Côte d’Ivoire midfielder Faé has packed a lot into his time in charge. Initially an interim appointment midway through the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, his first three weeks in the job produced the country’s third AFCON title.

He’s also a veteran of the 2006 World Cup and so has at least some experience of this stage.

How Côte d’Ivoire Plays

Preferred formation(s) : 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1

: 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 Style: Transition, adaptable

Transition, adaptable Key strengths : Fast wingers, crossing

: Fast wingers, crossing Key weaknesses: Breaking low blocks

Côte d’Ivoire is capable of dominating the ball if it needs to, but will happily play without it and counter at pace. It highlights invaluable tactical flexibility, with Faé bringing a more patient approach to a team that previously had a reputation for being somewhat chaotic.

Look to the ability of established players such as Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré and Seko Fofana in midfield, while 20-year-old Christ Inao Oulaï is up and coming. The presence of speedy wingers like Diomande, Simon Adingra, Martial Godo and Manchester United’s Diallo gives the team considerable threats in transitional play.

Ones to Watch

Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande are shining in Europe’s top leagues. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images, Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: It took a while after bursting onto the scene in 2021, but Diallo is finally a starter for his country. The electric winger usually plays on the right, but is naturally two-footed, wonderfully versatile and unpredictable. Just ask any Premier League defender.

Breakout Star: One of European soccer’s most-talked about talents, Diomande bristles with explosive pace, has created and converted chances at will for RB Leipzig in Germany and routinely headlines transfer gossip columns. A successful World Cup would cement his next step.

What Côte d’Ivoire Will Be Wearing

It’s the look you might expect for Les Éléphants. | Puma

Côte d’Ivoire’s typically bold orange home jersey features an all-over pattern in 2026 inspired by traditional art. Green accents complete the look and tie the kit to the national flag.

The white away shirt has a more vivid design, complemented by a pattern signifying sun rays and tropical flora as tribute to the country’s climate and landscape.

Côte d’Ivoire’s Predicted Starting XI

Depth on the wings is a key asset for Côte d’Ivoire. | FootballUser

Blessed with a number of different options on the wings, Faé has a decision to make as to who will get the nod from the start. Diomande, the talk of much transfer speculation at club level, was notably injured during the March internationals. But the silver lining of it was the ability to freshen things up from the bench in-game, putting more pace against tiring defenders.

Despite his reputation at club level, Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande doesn’t start for his country as consistently as you’d expect, and there’s at least a case to be made for Serie A pair Odilon Kossounou and Evan N’Dicka getting the nod.

Current Form

As reigning AFCON champions going in, Les Éléphants would have expected to do better than a quarterfinal exit to start 2026, edged out by Egypt in the last eight. But the March international window gave a statement of intent that this team means business.

Playing back-to-back friendlies in England, Côte d’Ivoire swept aside South Korea with a convincing 4–0 win that showcased impressive depth as Faé experimented with different options—Amad, Kessie and Sangaré were among those who began on the bench. That was followed by a more tightly contested 1–0 victory over Scotland, again with an experimental team.

Faé, even used different formations in both games, suggesting he is looking for ways that he could change things up if his team needs to do something else come the World Cup. It seemed to work.

What We Can Expect From Côte d’Ivoire Fans

Ivory Coast fans dress for the occasion. | Samah Zidan/Anadolu/Getty Images

Being an Côte d’Ivoire fan means going big on matchday. Costumes—usually in some form of orange, white and green—are often elaborate. The team’s support is energetic and you can expect festival or carnival vibes from the stands, where drums also form a big part of the experience.

If there’s enough of them in the stadium, there will often be a core section leading the music and chanting, which tends to be rhythmic in its nature. “Allez les Éléphants” is a classic.

National Expectations

Côte d’Ivoire knows what it takes to go far in major competitions. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Another World Cup ending in group stage elimination, especially after so long away from the global stage, would be seen as a failure. There’s no getting away from it. What’s more, Côte d’Ivoire’s golden generation, which qualified for three straight World Cups, never enjoyed the success the soccer-mad nation craves, so the pressure has carried forward. This is the most talented generation since.

On the plus side, it looks like a two-way fight with Ecuador to finish second in the Group E standings behind Germany and advance to the second phase. Beating Curaçao is a must. The quarterfinals might be a stretch, but the round of 16—which means winning a knockout tie—is absolutely doable. If the team breaks new ground in that fashion, there’s no way the fans could be disappointed.

And Finally …

Vibe Check : Ready

: Ready Who Côte d’Ivoire Doesn't Want to Face : France

: France One Stat That Defines Côte d’Ivoire : Three clean sheets out of four so far in 2026

: Three clean sheets out of four so far in 2026 If Things Go Wrong : Too few goals

: Too few goals What Will Everyone Say If It Goes Out Early? All for show, no substance

READ MORE GROUP E PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE