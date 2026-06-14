Cote d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Côte d’Ivoire return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 12 years, taking on an Ecuador side who is trying to establish itself as a regular at the biggest tournament in soccer.

Only Ecuador has ever made it through to the knockout stages, but the expanded 2026 edition provides a platform for both to advance beyond the groups. Côte d’Ivoire is ranked 10 places below Ecuador in FIFA’s world rankings, so it is the underdog heading into the game at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Warm-up wins over South Korea, Scotland and tournament favorites France means Côte d’Ivoire confidence is high, but Ecuador has also won four out of its last five. There could be goals for each side here with an exciting game in prospect.

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