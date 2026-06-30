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Cote d’Ivoire vs. Norway—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 77th game of the 2026 World Cup takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Toby Cudworth|
A date with Brazil in the Round of 16 awaits the winner.
A date with Brazil in the Round of 16 awaits the winner. | Florencia Tan Jun/FIFA/Getty Images (Côte d’Ivoire), David Buono/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images (AT&T Stadium), Seb Daly/Sportsfile/UEFA/Getty Images (Norway)

Côte d’Ivoire and Norway have never met before, making their Round of 32 clash one of the more intriguing ties of the 2026 World Cup.

Both sides finished their group stage on six points, each beating the lower-ranked opponents but falling to stronger teams—Côte d’Ivoire losing 2–1 to Germany, while Norway was beaten 4–1 by France.

On paper, Norway has had the stronger tournament, scoring eight goals to Côte d’Ivoire’s four and posting a 24% conversion rate compared to 13%. It also holds the edge in expected goals (xG), suggesting greater attacking efficiency.

However, both teams are evenly matched in possession at 46%, meaning the game could come down to moments of quality from their standout attackers—Erling Haaland for Norway and Yan Diomande for Côte d’Ivoire.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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