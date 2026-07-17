Could the 2026 World Cup Final Be Moved to New Location?

Despite growing concerns over the air quality in the surrounding area, reports claim that Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is not yet at risk of being relocated. However, that status could still be changed by conditions over the coming days.

Fears over the safety of fans and players have swelled in the week leading up to the final after much of the Northeast region of the U.S. became engulfed in a yellowy haze. This dramatic drop in air quality was caused by the winds carrying smoke from wildfires in Canada across the border. The Vancouver Whitecaps’ return to MLS action against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field was canceled on Thursday.

The culmination of the World Cup is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. local time. Health alerts have been issued and conditions remain precarious, yet FIFA are “not concerned” and believe the showpiece fixture is “not under any threat,” according to ESPN. Whether that confidence will remain is not so clear.

Are FIFA Allowed to Move the World Cup Final?

MetLife Stadium is the venue for Sunday’s showpiece. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

As FIFA have proven with several decisions this summer, world soccer’s governing body has complete and utter autonomy. Whether it be red card suspensions, interpretations of their new rules or changing venues, FIFA have the final say.

Article 6.9 in the 2026 World Cup regulations explicitly states: “FIFA has the right to cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 2026) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security concerns.”

President Gianni Infantino wouldn’t have needed a reason to do as he sees fit, but there is at least some documentation outlining the organization’s scope in such circumstances, should it come down to it.

Will the Smoke Force 2026 World Cup Final to Be Moved?

Lamine Yamal’s Spain team took the unrecommended approach of training outdoors in the build-up to the final. | Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images

As confident as FIFA may be that the weather will clear, much of the decision will depend on what unfolds in the sky over the coming 48 hours.

The National Weather Service for the state of New York posted on Friday morning: “Smoke still lingers today, especially towards the south, but it should be less intense than yesterday in our region. The smoke may thicken again in the overnight into Saturday morning. Otherwise, expect filtered sunshine.”

The New York Office of Emergency Management described the air quality as “unhealthy for everyone”—which made Spain’s decision to train outdoors in East Hanover, N.J. on Thursday all the more curious.

As ESPN flagged, there is a lot of “uncertainty” about how the conditions could look if it rains, as expected, on Saturday.

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