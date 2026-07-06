Folarin Balogun Ban: Live Updates, Fallout Ahead of USMNT vs. Belgium
The landscape of the USMNT’s World Cup world was turned upside down with a bombshell Sunday announcement.
Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s live coverage of the news Folarin Balogun will be available to play for USMNT vs. Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle—a decision from FIFA that has generated huge controversy.
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TOBY CUDWORTH
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.