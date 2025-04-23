Could Carlo Ancelotti Become Brazil's Next Head Coach?
Brazil are in need of a new head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and one of the most decorated coaches in soccer could be first in line for the job.
Dorival Junior lasted just over a year as Brazil's head coach before the 62-year-old was fired back in March. Under his leadership, the Seleção crashed out of Copa América 2024 in the quarterfinals, struggled in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and most recently, suffered an embarrassing 4–1 defeat to an Argentina side without Lionel Messi.
Following the lopsided loss, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) parted ways with Dorival Junior. The CBF has yet to hire a replacement for the Brazilian, though, and the clock is ticking. Brazil returns to action in June against Ecuador and Paraguay, and they need a new person in charge to lead the team to qualification for next summer's FIFA World Cup.
Enter Carlo Ancelotti.
The Real Madrid coach is technically not in the market for a job. Ancelotti still has one year left on his contract with Los Blancos that would rule him out of taking over Brazil this summer. Yet the Italian manager could soon find himself in need of a new position should Real Madrid opt to replace him in the aftermath of a disappointing season.
What would have seemed like an impossible pairing just a few months ago now could become a reality in the upcoming weeks.
Ancelotti could become Brazil's next head coach should he part ways with Real Madrid. The manager is on the hot seat at the biggest club in the world after failing to get past Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals.
The club will likely fire the 65-year-old if he cannot salvage the season with at least one major trophy. Real Madrid can still win the Copa del Rey and/or La Liga, but they will have to triumph over a Barcelona side in both with just one defeat across all competitions in 2025.
If Ancelotti finds himself in need of a job, Brazil are reportedly first in line to sign the manager. The Athletic reported the CBF is in "advanced talks" with the 65-year-old and views Ancelotti as "the president's dream" candidate.
Ancelotti also reportedly prefers to join Brazil over any other options that might come his way.
Taking over the Seleção would mark the first time since 1995 that Ancelotti coached a national team. The manager previously was an assistant coach with Italy and helped his home country reach the 1994 FIFA World Cup final, where they lost out to Brazil in a penalty shootout.
Now, over 30 years later, Ancelotti could find himself leading Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Not only does Ancelotti have a resume featuring a record five Champions League titles as a coach, but he also has a great history with Brazil's next generation of superstars. The 65-year-old has coached Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Endrick at Real Madrid and could continue helping those players shine on a global stage.
Brazil will have to wait, though, to see what happens with Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid before the team can potentially hire him as their next head coach.