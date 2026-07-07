‘Could Have Done Better‘—USMNT Players Devastated as World Cup Dream Dies

The U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup dream came to a crushing, heartbreaking death on Monday night in Seattle in a 4–1 loss to Belgium.

After the humiliating defeat, captain Tim Ream and central midfielder Tyler Adams, both of whom had offered underwhelming performances, felt heartbroken and at a loss for insight into what exactly went wrong.

“Tonight was not a good performance, probably overall, it's not what we look to achieve,” Adams said. “There were a lot of things that we could have done better.”

“We gave them good chances, or even half chances, and they finished them,” he added. “… I wish I had the answer right now, but I don’t know—it’s just small things. The second ball not falling to you... just little gaps that were being exploited, small connections in the game, whereas in other games it just felt like everything was a little bit sharper. I don't think by any means it was necessarily Belgium that deserved to lead the game clearly today.”

Ream Speaks Out After Final World Cup Outing

Ream underperformed in his final World Cup outing. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

While 27-year-old Adams is likely to be back with the USMNT for the 2030 World Cup—should the Stars and Stripes qualify, 38-year-old Ream struggled to come to terms with the performance in likely the last game of his World Cup career.

At the same time, he reflected on the positive impact the USMNT’s run still likely had, one that is substantiated by the record numbers who tuned in to watch each game throughout the tournament.

“There are so many different thoughts and emotions that are running through me at the minute that I am not even thinking tactically or about what could have been different,” he said. “We knew what kind of impact we would be able to have, as long as we played well, and the performances were there. We were winning games, and obviously, that all comes to a halt now, but I don't think the conversation changes.”

“There's, there’s boys and girls who were watching and being inspired, and I'm sure people will say it now is going to die down, but I don't, I don't think if you look at, look at what we've done, I don't think that the conversation should die down. I think it should be how incredible this journey has been with this group and how can we keep the conversation going.”

Following the elimination from the tournament, the USMNT will now focus on the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino, either looking to extend him or move in a different direction, before the four-game international window in September and October.

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