Wrexham’s bid to secure a Championship playoff spot takes them to champions Coventry City for what promises to be a hugely intriguing clash.

The Red Dragons are sixth heading into the final two matches of the regular season, level on points with Hull City in seventh. The sides that finish in the top two of the division receive automatic promotion to the Premier League, while the teams that finish between third and sixth compete in the end-of-season playoffs to decide the final promotion place.

Phil Parkinson’s side have already overhauled a four-point deficit on Hull across the last two matches and must match their results at the very least to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Coventry have been superb all season long and sealed the Championship title for Frank Lampard by demolishing Portsmouth in midweek. They will be awarded the trophy following the game, and can do so having put a major dent in Wrexham’s promotion bid.

Coventry vs. Wrexham Prediction

Phil Parkinson is still dreaming of a fourth consecutive promotion. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Draw Takes Playoff Battle to Final Day

Wrexham have recorded consecutive wins to revive their playoff ambitions, but face a tough end to the season with two matches against teams above them in the Championship table.

Coventry have already done all the hard work. but they will still want to finish the season on a high with a home win. The Red Dragons know whatever happens on Sunday, the battle for sixth will go to the final day.

Attacking options: Kieffer Moore scored all three goals when Wrexham defeated Coventry earlier in the season, but he has scored just one goal in his last 16 appearances. Sam Smith could be selected to lead the line, with his selfless work rate a key reason why they secured wins over Stoke City and Oxford United.

Kieffer Moore scored all three goals when Wrexham defeated Coventry earlier in the season, but he has scored just one goal in his last 16 appearances. Sam Smith could be selected to lead the line, with his selfless work rate a key reason why they secured wins over Stoke City and Oxford United. A new backline: Phil Parkinson took huge risks to bring Danny Ward and Dan Scarr back into the starting lineup, and they have both paid off. Wrexham have kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season and it makes no sense to disrupt the defense this weekend.

Phil Parkinson took huge risks to bring Danny Ward and Dan Scarr back into the starting lineup, and they have both paid off. Wrexham have kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season and it makes no sense to disrupt the defense this weekend. Spoiling the party: Coventry have already won the Championship title and will hope to end the season on a high. There will be a party atmosphere inside the CBS Arena this weekend and Wrexham need to be at their best to handle the occasion.

Prediction: Coventry 1-1 Wrexham

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Coventry

Wrexham could make two changes to their lineup vs. Coventry. | FotMob

Phil Parkinson appears to have settled on a solid starting line up across the last two matches, though he could still freshen it up with a couple of changes this weekend.

Danny Ward is expected to keep his place in goal for the run-in, with an unchanged back three of Dom Hyam, Dan Scarr and Callum Doyle. There could be a change at wingback with Issa Kabore recalled in place of Ryan Longman.

Matty James and George Dobson are the favored midfield partnership, with George Thomason certain to start on the left wing. Josh Windass and Sam Smith should start in attack with Ollie Rathbone and Lewis O'Brien the contenders for the final attacking midfield role.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Coventry City (3-4-2-1): Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, James, Dobson, Thomason; O'Brien, Windass, Smith.

What Time Does Coventry vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Coventry, England

Coventry, England Stadium: Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, April 26

Sunday, April 26 Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT Referee: Samuel Allison

How to Watch Coventry vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Wrexham's trip to face Coventry City will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States, while viewers in Canada can choose to watch on either fuboTV or DAZN. Mexican viewers have the choice between ESPN and Disney+ Premium.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports and stream it via the Sky Go App. The match has also been selected for free coverage on ITV and will also be available to stream via their online platform.

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