The Damaging Cost of Premier League Relegation for Tottenham

At the start of last season, Tottenham Hotspur were ranked by England’s leading soccer think tank as the “best run club” across the nation’s entire pyramid. Less than two years later, they are staring down the barrel of a first relegation in almost half a century.

The prospect of this catastrophic demise is writ large across the faces of Tottenham’s fans (and Xavi Simons) after each bungled result inches them closer to the drop. Yet, the most obvious impact of relegation will be spelled out in black, white and (mostly) red across the club’s accounts.

The leading financial experts in the field estimate that Spurs stand to earn between $311–372 million (£230–275 million) less in the Championship compared to the current campaign, a staggering set of figures for a club which was once upheld as the height of efficiency. It has been a steep—and expensive—decline.

Breakdown of Tottenham’s Estimated Revenue Drop

Spurs’ issues could come back to haunt them. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pillar 2025–26 in Premier League 2026–27 in Championship League Broadcast $173 million $73 million Champions League Broadcast $96 million $0 Matchday $177 million $107 million Commercial $377 million $303 million Total $823 million $483 million

Data estimated by BBC Sport and Swiss Ramble. Converted from £ to $ at current rates.

According to the last set of released accounts, Tottenham posted the ninth highest revenue of any soccer club on the planet. That sum is only expected to increase when the current campaign’s figures are analyzed—thanks in no small part to the added financial bonus of a run to the Champions League last 16. That only gives Spurs a higher platform to dive from.

The club are set to take the biggest hit from broadcast revenue, with the Championship failing to offer anything near the riches afforded to the Premier League’s swollen TV market.

Tottenham would benefit from parachute payments which are dolled out to relegated clubs, worth around $61 million, but that is a drop in the ocean compared to the sums they have been gobbling up for years. The EFL central distribution stands at a measly $6.8 million, whereas Spurs stand to earn $178 million from Premier League television money alone this term.

As a member of the “Big Five” which spearheaded the formation of the Premier League in 1992 to open up these revenue streams, this is a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

Commercial income is also set to take a hit thanks to the clauses baked into contracts with the likes of Nike and AIA, who understandably expect to pay less to sponsor a team now competing in the Championship. This could be somewhere in the region of a 20% discount.

Fans will also expect some sort of financial compensation. A ticket to see Spurs play Arsenal in the Premier League can hardly cost the same as a clash with League One champions Lincoln City. It remains to be seen what prices Tottenham set, but total matchday income could fall by around 40%.

“I reckon it’s going to be somewhere in the region of £250 million to £275 million compared to the current season,” soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire predicted on The Sports Agent podcast earlier this month. “That’s taking into consideration the fact that Spurs have the second highest yield in terms of how much they extract per fan, per match. It’s a very sophisticated operation they have ... Then, of course, there won’t be the participation in Europe next season.”

Across the last two seasons, relegated clubs have suffered an average revenue drop of 41%, per Swiss Ramble. Yet, even with this expected drop-off, Spurs still stand to shatter the record revenue generated by any Championship club, comfortably surpassing the $185 million amassed by Leeds United during the 2024–25 campaign.

Costs Cut in the Championship

Roberto De Zerbi is the man tasked with getting Tottenham out of their current mess. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

If Spurs stand to miss out on something in the region $340 million, they will have to find ways of making some of that back. Tottenham already recorded hefty losses last year and while the threat of breaching financial regulations is not real—many of these deficits don’t fall under the bracket of consideration for these pliable rules—some costs will have to be cut.

Numerous reports have claimed that one of Daniel Levy’s final acts as executive chairman was to insert a 50% wage cut clause into every player’s contract in the event of relegation. Having finished 17th in the 2024–25 campaign, Spurs felt compelled to cover themselves. In the eyes of sports finance expert Professor Rob Wilson, it wasn’t drastic enough.

“Some other clubs could even have 90% relegation clauses or agreements for players to move,” Wilson told The i. “But because Spurs have been relatively stable in the Premier League, they don’t have the clause they would need in order to properly survive.

“It’s nowhere near enough. You need a minimum 75% relegation clause in order to balance your books when you go down.”

In the event of demotion, Tottenham’s wage bill would be slashed from around $374 million to $187 million. Yet, operational expenses are expected to remain high—the cost of putting on a Championship game is very similar to its Premier League equivalent—even if there is not the burden of hosting European fixtures.

Players will invariably have to be sold to make up the remaining deficit. The problem is that every club knows this, putting Spurs in a position of weakness entering each negotiation.

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