Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr ‘Miss Out’ on Real Madrid, Arsenal Stars
Al Nassr are reportedly out of contention to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli this summer.
It goes without saying that locking down Cristiano Ronaldo was Al Nassr’s first priority following the 2024–25 season. After a lengthy saga, the 40-year-old put pen to paper and inked a two-year extension with the Saudi outfit, keeping him in yellow and blue until 2027.
Now that Ronaldo’s future is confirmed, the club is looking to further bolster its attack, especially with Jhon Durán heading to Fenerbahçe on a year-long loan. Rodrygo and Martinelli, two players who could be on the move, have emerged as potential targets for Al Nassr.
Except according to Fabrizio Romano, any recent links between the Saudi Pro League side and the two European stars are “wide of [the] mark”. Al Nassr are reportedly shying away from “crazy expenses” and instead focused on targets that could fit in a new “budget”.
Rodrygo is also focused on playing European football next season should he leave Real Madrid. The Brazilian has a list of clubs interested in signing him this summer, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris-Saint Germain.
After making just one start under new boss Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup, Rodrygo appears to be heading closer and closer to a Real Madrid exit. The 24-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in his last 15 appearances for Los Blancos.
Martinelli also underwhelmed in his 2024–25 campaign, recording just 10 goals in 51 appearances for Arsenal last season. The winger could see his place in Mikel Arteta’s squad taken by his fellow countryman should the Gunners manage to acquire Rodrygo ahead of next season.
If the blockbuster signing becomes a reality, Martinelli could be the odd man out in Arsenal’s new-look attack, which could feature Rodrygo, Viktor Gyökeres and Bukayo Saka.