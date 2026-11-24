Should a proposed change to the Saudi Pro League’s restriction on foreign players be made, it has been reported that the division’s most prominent clubs, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr at the center of that sphere, will embark upon a “raid” of Europe’s top leagues in 2027.

Ronaldo was the figurehead of the first wave of Saudi spending after leaving Manchester United for Al Nassr at the end of 2022. The following summer, the league collectively splashed more than $1 billion on the likes of Neymar Jr., Rúben Neves and Riyad Mahrez.

That remains the peak of Saudi expenditure while last season saw the division’s collective outlay fall to around $545 million. Ronaldo was reportedly incensed by Al Nassr’s minimal spend in January. There has been a trend across the Kingdom of diminishing investment in sport over recent months and there was a prevailing belief that the nation’s top soccer league would follow the same path ... until now.

Saudi Pro League Spending

2022–23 : $54.7 million

: $54.7 million 2023–24 : $1.07 billion

: $1.07 billion 2024–25 : $671 million

: $671 million 2025–26 : $867 million

: $867 million 2026–27: $545 million

Data via Transfermarkt. Figures converted from € to $ at current rates.

Pro League teams are currently restricted to eight non-Saudi players in their 25-man rosters, with an extra two U-21 talents permitted. The Times report that an increase to as many as 14 foreigners is “under consideration” with a resolution expected by the January transfer window.

While the consequence of this change is being internally billed as a way to actually bolster domestic talent—there is the 2034 home World Cup looming on the horizon—the report claims that such an administrative change would inspire a new wave of external recruitment akin to that first summer of 2023.

The Big Names Saudi Pro League Clubs Could Be Eyeing Up

Bruno Fernandes has long been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Should a spending splurge be sanctioned, there is one white whale for the Saudi Pro League to go after again. Bruno Fernandes represents the Kingdom’s Moby Dick. The Manchester United captain recently revealed that he has courted lucrative offers in each of the past three summers only to remain on the sinking ship at Old Trafford.

However, unlike Ahab, the Pro League could complete their hunt.

Fernandes has publicly admitted to rejecting at least one extension offer from Manchester United, with his focus instead on winning games. That quest almost looks doomed enough for Ishmael to narrate.

If United can’t be convinced to let Fernandes leave, a sale for Lisandro Martínez could be another way of boosting Mauricio Pochettino’s modest winter transfer budget. The World Cup winner who has publicly called out the club’s recruitment department is set to be out of contract in the summer, with January representing the last opportunity for some compensation.

Some of the Pro League’s most significant deals have actually come in the form of free deals underpinned by eye-watering wages. The Liverpool pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are both set to be unattached this coming summer, potentially leaving themselves open to a lucrative offer from the Kingdom.

Virgil van Dijk’s future in a red shirt remains uncertain. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

The same could be said for Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz, his Atlético counterpart Marcos Llorente or Inter Milan’s expiring midfield totem Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Vinícius Júnior, another long-time target for the Pro League, recently averted free agency with a bumper Real Madrid contract which hasn’t quite proven to be too fruitful just yet. If there are faint whispers of Arsenal’s rekindled interest, it stands to reason that the Saudi Pro League haven’t yet given up hope.

If the Pro League wants to make another Ronaldo-esque splash in 2027, they could do worse than Ousmane Dembélé. Paris Saint-Germain’s roving false nine wouldn’t be the first Ballon d’Or winner to join the league so soon after his crowning glory and has been previously upheld as a figure of interest from those in Saudi Arabia. Given his willingness to represent the Abu Dhabi-backed PSG, Dembélé clearly has no objections being a figurehead for a state with a controversial human rights record.

Talk of Dembélé’s departure has cooled since the World Cup, but the Frenchman is yet to agree to an extension on a deal that expires in little more than a year and a half.