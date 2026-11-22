Bruno Fernandes has confirmed he has turned down the offer of a new contract from Manchester United, insisting he wants to keep his focus on winning games.

Talks over an extension were opened back in the summer but two offers from United have since been turned down by Fernandes. Salary and the length of the proposed deal are both believed to be issues for the Portugal international.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Fernandes denied those accusations and insisted his refusal to sign stemmed from a preference to keep his focus on the pitch.

“No, there’s no negotiations ongoing, but I’ve seen people saying that, ‘he’s asked for more money, he’s asked for more years,’” Fernandes explained. “If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United.

“I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester. Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here. The thing is, I’ve always showed how much I care about the club and how much I want to win at this club. And I always said, in the moment the club thinks it’s time for me to move on, I will move on.

“I’m not going to be the player that I’ve seen many in this time at Manchester United. They’re going to stay here just by staying, just finish my contract and then we will see. In the moment the club says, ‘Bruno, it’s time to part ways,’ I’m going to be the first one walking out the door.

“Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. And as you said, there are no negotiations going on.

“We spoke about the contract at the end of last season, we came in the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club, I just put that to a side because I don’t think it's the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to win games.”

Will Fernandes Leave Man Utd?

Man Utd have the option to extend Fernandes’s contract by 12 months. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Fernandes’s refusal to discuss a new contract comes at an uncomfortable time for United. His current deal expires at the end of the season and he will be free to speak to clubs overseas in less than six weeks.

Crucially, however, United do hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. It may seem obvious that they will do so, but the Red Devils do have history of declining such options, most recently with Jadon Sancho to allow the winger to depart on a free transfer last summer.

Goalkeeper David De Gea also left in similar circumstances in 2023, although that was because United did not want to keep him around on his high salary. Plans to negotiate a lower wage ultimately fell through.

It would be a surprise to see United take the same approach with Fernandes. His return of six goals and three assists this season may well represent a dip from last year, but he remains United’s most important player—and one of the most valuable.

Much could be decided by Fernandes's own stance. He continues to insist that he will stay at Old Trafford until he is no longer wanted and remains focused on leading United back to glory.

“My aim will always be to win the Premier League and the Champions League within the club I am,” he said.

It seems as though Fernandes still wants to continue with United, whose own desire to keep hold of the midfielder has been made clear by the offer of a new contract, but the clock is ticking and fans will want a resolution sooner rather than later.