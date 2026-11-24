Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to spend more than £50 million ($65.3 million) this January, when Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be “prioritizing” a striker above all else.

“No-one’s coming to save us,” Kobbie Mainoo warned after United were condemned to a 4–0 drubbing by Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. There’s still a flurry of games to play before the January window opens but Pochettino is surely hoping that some winter additions can help save United from their perilous position in the Premier League table. However, any purchases will have to be done on the cheap.

Decades of frivolous spending, compounded by a lack of financial injection from the club’s majority owners, has forced Manchester United into a period of relative austerity in recent years. The Red Devils were outspent by Hull City in the summer transfer window and fears of breaching the Premier League’s strict financial regulations have informed their budget for this coming period.

The side sitting 19th in the Premier League table is currently expected to only spend a maximum of £50 million on no more than two players in January, one of which may have to be a loan deal, the Daily Mail report.

United’s defensive capitulation at Anfield and across the season at large would suggest that some recruits in that area of the pitch would be required; a new center back and left back have been heavily touted. Yet, Pochettino is gunning for a fresh No. 9, per The Times.

With Benjamin Šeško relentlessly sidelined by a pernicious shin injury, Michael Carrick had turned to Bryan Mbeumo as an option through the middle to start the season. Pochettino shunted the natural winger back to his favored flank at Anfield and moved Matheus Cunha up front. The experiment lasted 45 minutes before Joshua Zirkzee was given a run out in the second half and delivered similarly unconvincing results.

REACTION TO MAN UTD’S DEFEAT IN POCHETTINO’S DEBUT

The Strikers Man Utd Could Still Afford in January

Folarin Balogun could be on the cards. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

United’s financial restrictions rule out some of the top targets that had been tipped to make a move to Old Trafford. Ivan Toney’s Al Ahli salary will be impossible to match, while the bizarre dalliance with Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be quashed.

Any marquee figures of the stature of Julián Alvarez or Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi are also entirely out of reach, forcing United back to the bargain bucket.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is a long-term target who would tick a few boxes. The experienced Premier League operator fits INEOS’s recent trend of domestic purchases and would definitely be within budget, considering Milan had reportedly agreed a fee of £30 million ($39.2 million) earlier this year before the deal went under. Yet, the circumstances behind that collapsed transfer—namely, Mateta’s problematic knee issue—could also give United cause for concern.

Folarin Balogun also recently saw a deal fall through, with his proposed £40 million ($52.3 million) switch to Everton crumbling in a fog of intrigue over the summer. The Monaco forward who enjoyed the best form of his career under Pochettino’s stewardship at the U.S. men’s national team is still very much angling for a winter move.

“I’m sure in the upcoming transfer windows, I’ll look to leave again,” Balogun declared earlier this year. “I think my point of view was very clear.”

United’s point of view when it comes to the January window has been clarified by their financial reality. Balogun fits the budget and comes with Pochettino’s lofty recommendation, offering the sort of energy and intensity through the middle that United have lacked in Šeško’s absence.

Whether one purchase is enough to turn around this listing behemoth is another matter entirely.