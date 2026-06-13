Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Emphatic Message to His Doubters Before Portugal’s World Cup Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo has laughed off suggestions he may not be physically fit enough to impress at this summer’s World Cup.

The Portugal striker, 41, has long faced criticism of his role with his national side and many have asked whether the team would actually be better without him in the starting lineup.

His age has become another source of ridicule among Ronaldo’s doubters but, on the eve of Portugal’s journey to the United States, the Al Nassr striker was in no mood to entertain doubts about his condition.

“Physically, I’m fine,” Ronaldo replied, before poking fun at those asking. “Haven’t you been watching the matches?”

Are Portugal Better Without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo has faced these questions for years. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s legacy is not facing scrutiny. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in history, while he sits alone atop the scoring chart for men’s international soccer with 143 goals in 228 games.

With eight goals in nine international games in 2025 and 30 goals in 37 outings at club level this past season, it is clear Ronaldo still knows how to find the back of the net. The question is whether his output can atone for his shortcomings.

It was in late 2022 that questions started being asked of Ronaldo. His infamous clash with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United revolved around the veteran forward’s limited off-ball work, and Ronaldo was even benched for Portugal in the round of 16 and quarterfinal at the Qatar World Cup just a few weeks later.

Those doubts have remained ever since. Ronaldo may score a lot of goals, but he has repeatedly been accused of limiting the output of his teammates who, as the story goes, are forced to adjust their style of play to compensate for Ronaldo’s flaws.

Five goalless appearances in Euro 2024 only fed into the narrative and added an extra layer of complication. Was manager Roberto Martínez too scared to bench Ronaldo? Was his stardom now too much of a distraction?

We will see a greater insight into that dilemma this summer, when a supremely talented Portugal roster looks to make history. Alongside Ronaldo in the locker room are Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Paris Saint-Germain midfielders João Neves and Vitinha, and a whole host of the world’s best players. Expectations are high and the demands on Ronaldo to keep up with those around him in what will surely be his final World Cup are even higher.

“We don’t know if we’re contenders or not,” Ronaldo confessed. “That will be seen at the end.

“It’s a very good generation and I think it’s going to bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people.”

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