Cristiano Ronaldo Is Facing the Consequences of His Shock Portugal Exit

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has provisionally suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for abruptly leaving the Seleção das Quinas’ camp during the September-October international break.

Ronaldo packed his bags and left Portugal after just two matches this fall following a falling out with manager Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old took issue with being benched against Norway and then cited more broken promises when his manager did not follow a list of pre-agreed talking points in his subsequent press conference.

With the international break now done and dusted, the FPF has taken action, opening up a disciplinary case against Ronaldo for his stunning walkout.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, following a decision by the Non-Professional Section on Oct. 9, 2026, for the purpose of determining the potential disciplinary relevance of the facts reported on Oct. 7, 2026,” the federation confirmed in a statement.

“Without prejudice to the automatic provisional suspension to which he was subject until the proceedings were opened, a non-automatic provisional suspension of the player was ordered, and the proceedings were classified as urgent.

“The case was sent on Oct. 10, 2026, to the FPF Disciplinary Investigation Committee, with public disclosure excluded until the conclusion of the investigation.”

Ronaldo Saw the Punishment Coming

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to accept Portugal’s punishment. | Alex Juarez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Ronaldo explained the root of his disagreement with Jesus and his reasonings for leaving camp in a lengthy statement. Among the thousands—yes, thousands—of words, Ronaldo acknowledged sanctions were likely on their way.

“The consequences of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I believe the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am a team captain, and that is an aggravating factor.

“I have already apologized, but I know that actions must have consequences. Anyone in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone.”

The specific punishment remains to be seen, but Ronaldo is facing a suspension that could potentially keep him on the sidelines for the November international break—and perhaps longer, if Portugal deem a lengthy ban appropriate.

Jesus’s men have two more UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales on their calendar, which could unfold without Ronaldo. The Seleção das Quinas have not missed his services as of late, though; Portugal won all four of their fall matches, and Ronaldo did not appear in three.

How a Suspension Impacts Ronaldo’s Farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portugal icon. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Ronaldo signed off his bombshell statement confirming the federation wants to give the him a proper farewell for when he decides to retire. A suspension would likely not change that matter, just potentially push it back.

Despite the rift between Jesus and Ronaldo, multiple reports indicate the federation is desperate to save its relationship with its all-time leading goalscorer. When the time comes for Ronaldo to hang up his boots, Portugal will undoubtedly give him the farewell he deserves.

But that moment might not be coming for a while yet. Many thought his falling out with Jesus would push Ronaldo into retirement, but he firmly shuts down those rumors.

“If I am physically well, playing for my club, hopefully with goals, after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.”