‘Broken His Word’—Cristiano Ronaldo Bares All on Portugal Exit, Jorge Jesus Feud, Retirement Date

As promised last week, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out with the “absolute truth” of what led to his decision to abandon Portugal’s September-October international camp in a sensational, lengthy and detailed statement that shocked the entire soccer world.

Ronaldo abruptly exited Portugal’s camp last week with two UEFA Nations League games still left to play in the international window, with reports instantly pointing to a rift between the all-time great and Portugal manager Jorge Jesus.

Less than a week later, on the same day that his fierce career rival Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina and international soccer, Ronaldo released a nearly 2,000 word statement detailing what led to his Portugal exit, taking aim at Jesus and confirming he isn’t retiring from the Portugal national team.

“This is the truth on what has happened with Jorge Jesus,” Ronaldo’s statement began. “As I promised, I decided to recount, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the last training camp of the national team.”

What followed was an incredibly detailed account in which Ronaldo touched on a variety of subjects.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full Statement

Ronaldo Prepared to Retire After 2026 World Cup, Portugal Asked Him to Stay

“After the 2026 World Cup, I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still keep, with the words I want to address to them when I leave our team for good. At the end of the competition, already on the flight back from the United States, the President of the Federation (FPF) asked and insisted that I reconsider the decision to leave, because the FPF wanted me to continue.

“Right afterwards he asked me for my opinion on the name of the current head coach, which he was considering alongside other names he did not reveal to me. I told the President of the Federation that, in my opinion, it would be the right choice. That is why, on the day the current head coach was presented, I was genuinely happy with the choice. It was the right option, as the results are confirming.

Meeting Jorge Jesus for First Time, Making Plans for Fall International Window

Jorge Jesus (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title at Al Nassr. | Wun Suen/AFP/Getty Images

“A few days later I received a first contact from the new national team coach saying he would like to meet me in person. I said yes and we scheduled it for the end of my holidays. We met at the Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its preseason training camp. That day the coach told me he was counting on me and that my presence was fundamental to his project. He presented me, right there, with a plan for my participation. He told me I would play the first match and the last one, and that for reasons of physical management he would always make three to four changes per match.

“At that point he raised the possibility of me not traveling with the national team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first match and stay in Portugal, then rejoin before the match at the Dragão. I refused this proposal immediately. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. It was not because I would not play the matches abroad that I would stop captaining our team. That privilege of staying in Portugal would not be a good example. The coach ended up agreeing with my point of view.

“This conversation was attended by Simão Coutinho, sporting director of Al Nassr, the person to whom the current head coach reported throughout last season and one of those responsible for his signing by the club in 2025. On the eve of the start of the camp the coach came to my house in Lisbon, at his request, for another conversation with me. The conversation was calm and all the principles agreed in August were maintained. I played the match at Alvalade and, although substituted, I made no problem of it. I put the armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, far from imagining that I might be taking my last steps as a player and captain of the National Team. What mattered to me that day was our victory. Winning is always good; in Portugal and for my country, even better.

Asked to Play Against Norway, Then Benched

Cristiano Ronaldo spent much of the second half warming up but never entered the match against Norway. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

“At lunchtime on the day of the match in Norway, an assistant to the head coach came to the table where the group was having lunch and informed me that the head coach wanted to speak to me. To my absolute surprise, the head coach asked me if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. Without any problem. This request was something outside my physical recovery and training plan, because I was only going to play on the 4th [of October] at the Dragão, but I obviously said yes. He replied that I should then be ready because I would play 30 minutes. The rest everyone knows. I warmed up from half-time, watched the minutes go by, and was never called on.

“The head coach had failed to keep his word.

“At the end of the match I only wanted everything to be over with the victory and to be left alone. I did not go to greet the fans. That is a failing that is solely my responsibility and that should not have happened. I apologize to the Portuguese who supported us intensely there, I apologize to the fans, and I apologize to those who, without being Portuguese, may have travelled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed.

MORE FALLOUT ON RONALDO’S PORTUGAL EXIT

Holding Heartfelt Conversation With Jesus

“Forty-eight hours later we had a conversation: myself, the head coach and Simão Coutinho, since he had been been present for our conversations in August. It was a deep moment, very frank, without any kind of filter. We agreed that there was only one way to close this ‘issue’: that the head coach repeat what he had just told me in private, in Simão Coutinho’s presence, but in the press room.

“What was agreed was simple: the head coach would begin the press conference with this subject, seeking to close the matter by telling the truth. He would say that I never asked to play any minutes, that it was the head coach and no one else who proposed the plan for this camp to me, and that it was a mistake to put me on to warm up and then not bring me on, and that if it happened again he would not do it. We ended that meeting with the head coach asking me for a hug, promising me that he would say at the conference what he had just said to me, and that the matter would be put behind us. I would not play in Denmark, and I would play the match at the Dragão. All of this in the presence of Simão Coutinho, always.

“At the head coach’s request, a meeting then took place between himself, Simão Coutinho and Tiago Craveiro by video conference, in which what we had discussed was summarized. A short document was produced which I myself validated and which, with my knowledge, was delivered to the head coach, as he had requested. The conference was what is known: the posture had nothing to do with our meeting; I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I do not believe I deserved, a ‘high and mighty’ attitude that he never showed me, not even remotely, in private the day before.



Jesus’s Intended Speech to the Press

Jorge Jesus deviated from the script in a now infamous press conference, per Ronaldo. | Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“The notes I validated [for Jesus to deliver] were as follows:

“I think it is important, also because it is the truth, to clarify a few things before talking about Denmark:

1. I myself, and no one else, proposed a plan to Cristiano for this season with the national team. It was a long and very good conversation.

2. I know how much he lives for and loves the national team and the weight he has in the world, and even more the weight and the positive influence he has had on the national team for 24 consecutive years.

3. The plan I proposed to Cristiano was accepted.

4. He never questioned my choices. He was exemplary, loyal and professional.

5. The match in Norway was not part of the plan I drew up for him. However, I felt that he had managed to recover physically from the first match, and I warned him that I might have to use him. Cristiano agreed.

6. I made a mistake in having someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona warm up and then not putting him in the game. If it were today I would not do it.

7. To close the matter: I want Cristiano in the national team. In fact I don’t want him a little, I want him a lot. Fortunately he also believes in me. He believed at Al Nassr and he does here too.

8. On not having greeted the fans. We have already talked about that. Someone who has played more than 230 matches for the national team does not receive lessons from me on love for Portugal. It was a moment of frustration that erases nothing. He is the player who gives the most autographs, takes the most selfies, and shows the most affection to the fans. Let us not invent problems where they do not exist. When we are not happy, we react. That was all.

“None of these notes, therefore, required the head coach to even apologize to me. It was the second time he was failing to keep his word with me.

Why Ronaldo Left the National Team Camp

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

“I decided to leave the camp without waiting for any further broken promise. For me the truth is still the most important thing in the relationship between people. No matter how much it may hurt, tell me the truth.

“In fact, in a conversation I had with the President of the FPF and with the head coach on the morning of the day of that press conference, which they can surely confirm, I reaffirmed that if they did not want me there, they should tell me. All they had to do was be frank with me. I would accept that and I promised that we would prepare something beautiful, as I dream it will happen, and no one would be angry. I remember it as if it were today. They answered in unison that no. That my place was with the national team.

“Never, at any moment, did I interfere in any technical or tactical decision of any coach or national team manager in almost 25 years of playing football. I just take it better or worse, depending on what they propose. I respect the decision, and when they break their word to me, I feel that my place is not there.

Ronaldo Issues Apology to Teammates, Fans

Portugal fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo in recent days. | Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the head coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is entirely mine. I apologize to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one’s word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my staying would only harm the working group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my bags and left.

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I believe the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player. I am team captain, and that is an aggravating factor. I have already apologized, but I know that actions must have consequences. Anyone who is in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone.

Ronaldo Isn’t Retiring, Wants Proper Portugal Farewell

“In this regard, I have heard a lot of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, going hungry and with nothing to eat, that nobody gives anything to anybody. I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that.

“But when I think about the national team, what I really think about is competing. That is what I thought on the day I was given the news of my father’s death. I was at our national team camp and I decided to stay there until the end of the next day’s match. I therefore did for my country what I would never do for any club.

So, if I am physically well, playing for my club, hopefully with goals, after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team.

“This is, believe me, the purest of truths.

“Cristiano Ronaldo.”