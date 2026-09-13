Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks for Everyone With Fierce Reaction to Diogo Jota Chants

Confronted with the disturbing footage of what appeared to be fans chanting the name of the late Diogo Jota in a bid to antagonize his close friend and former teammate Rúben Neves, Cristiano Ronaldo demanded lifetime stadium bans for all those involved.

Jota was tragically killed at the age of 28 along with his younger brother André Silva during a car accident in July 2025. While most of the sporting world has offered little aside from respectful remembrance of the beloved figure and former Liverpool legend, things took a distasteful turn in the Saudi Pro League over the weekend.

These deeply unsavory scenes were captured during Al Hilal’s 6–0 rout of Al Taawoun on Saturday. Neves was lining up a free kick for the visitors when sustained chants of “Jota, Jota, Jota” from the home crowd prompted the Portuguese midfielder to sarcastically applaud. Al Hilal’s midfielder turned to the Al Taawoun contingent and pointed to the sky.

After the victory, Neves would briefly tell reporters: “I just hope they don’t go to pray later after what they did.”

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain had a deep connection with Jota. Neves inherited his No. 21 shirt at international level, has a tattoo of himself embracing his compatriot on his left calf and pledged to support Jota’s widow Rute Cardoso and their three children. “More than friends, we’re family,” Neves wrote in a letter to his late teammate. “And that won’t change just because you’ve signed a contract a little farther from home.”

This, regrettably, isn’t the first point of contention Neves has encountered since the loss of his friend. A Portuguese magazine incited entirely unfounded speculation about the relationship between the midfielder and Cardoso, inspiring a forceful rebuttal from the incensed Neves: “I always believe in the good in people, I’ve been warned not to do so, I’ve been wrong.”

Ronaldo Issues Scathing Response

Diogo Jota shared Nations League success with Cristiano Ronaldo. | IMAGO/Eibner

Al Nassr captain Ronaldo was not involved in Saturday’s clash but came across the footage on social media. In the replies of a post from a Portuguese outlet showing the footage, Jota’s former international captain called for serious repercussions.

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behavior,” Ronaldo wrote. “This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”

As the face of the division and its highest-paid player, Ronaldo boasts a suffocating influence over the Saudi Pro League. Even if he was the only dissenting voice, the competition would surely have to take action but his disgust has been reiterated by others.

Prominent Saudi commentator Waleed Al-Farraj argued: “Calling Ronaldo ‘Messi’ is part of the rivalry between them, but chanting the name of Al Hilal player Neves as ‘Jota’—the name of his deceased teammate—is inappropriate. How can you exploit people’s grief like this? You need to show some humanity.” Saudi Arabia international Saleh Abu Al-Shamat also labeled the footage “unacceptable.”