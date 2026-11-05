Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Portugal Career With Five-Minute Retirement Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his retirement from Portugal duty ahead of the upcoming international window.

The Al Nassr striker had opted against retiring following the World Cup after positive conversations with new manager Jorge Jesus and openly admitted helping Portugal defend its UEFA Nations League crown was one of his two remaining career missions, but that was before a clash with Jesus during the previous international window.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp following a disagreement with Jesus over his role and, despite being welcomed back into the setup after serving a suspension for his conduct, has now opted to end his illustrious international career.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said in a lengthy statement on YouTube.

“I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.

“A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end.

“When I look back at everything I experienced with the national team, I don’t just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see Portuguese people living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

“Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always pushed myself beyond my limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further, and I gave everything I had for this shirt.”

Ronaldo: ‘Head Held High’ Over Portugal Exit

Ronaldo has no regrets over his career. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

The circumstances of Ronaldo’s exit will hardly be how he dreamed it up but, despite the miserable final memory, the veteran striker insisted he had no regrets over his Portugal career.

“Today, my journey on the pitch with the national team comes to an end,” he concluded. “I leave with my head held high. Proud of the path I have taken and knowing that I have everything I have for Portugal.

“But I will never stop being one of you. I will keep suffering, cheering and celebrating every Portuguese victory with a Siuuu.

“I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today, I realize that my greatest victory was earning the honor of representing the best country in the world.

“Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little bot in Madeira running after a football.

“The No. 7 shirt will remain. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be a part of me.

“Farewell, until we meet again.”