Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted his delight at being able to honor Diogo Jota following Portugal’s victory over Croatia on Thursday evening.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Jota and his brother, André Silva, in a car accident. Liverpool marked the occasion by unveiling a monument at Anfield, while the Portugal squad had the opportunity to remember the winger on the pitch.

Ronaldo wore Jota’s No.21 jersey during Portugal’s celebrations of its dramatic victory, pointing to the sky with tears in his eyes.

“It was a so special moment,” Ronaldo reflected. “We speak today, our group, about the coincidence of life, it’s unbelievable. I was amazed because the situation of today it means a lot to us, not only because we won the game but also the way.”

Ronaldo added: “We know he is present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way.”

Martínez: Jota Helped Portugal Through

Roberto Martínez was eager to remember Jota after the game. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

Portugal manager Roberto Martínez insisted Jota helped the team through their round-of-32 clash with Croatia as he also paid tribute to both Silva and the father of assistant coach Ricardo Carvalho, who passed away just days before the game.

“Our players enjoyed it for Portugal, for Ricardo Carvalho’s father, and for our Diogo Jota and André,” Martínez said.

“It was a typical Diogo game. 2–1, which is number 21, against Croatia, which was the last team he scored against, at Jamor. Many signs. Diogo showed a lot of strength and energy. Now he’s very happy and proud.”

Winger Rafael Leão took a similar approach, noting: “There was an extra factor that was crucial, Diogo Jota, who is always with us, who also helped us.”

“Every day it’s special because we talk about [Jota] every day,” said striker Gonçalo Ramos. “He gives us strength and it’s very special to have won today and to have reached one the most important phases of this competition.”

Arne Slot Thanks Portugal for Jota Tributes

Arne Slot (right) offered his own tribute to Jota (left). | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal’s tributes to Jota caught the eye of former Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who was in charge at Anfield at the time of his death. The Dutchman spoke to AD to thank Martínez’s squad for helping keep his memory alive.

“When I think of the person he was, I always come back to the same things,” he began. “He always put the team first. He got along well with everyone, regardless of their role, and he had a special way of making people feel appreciated.

“Those qualities earned him the respect of everyone around him, and they are the reason we miss him so much. He will always be remembered with great warmth. That is the legacy he leaves behind.

“It is very emotional to see how Portugal is honoring Diogo. Wearing those bracelets is truly a beautiful gesture. It reflects how much respect and affection everyone had for him. He was not just a great player; he was someone who brought people together. He cared about the group, always put the team first and made everyone around him feel important.

“Seeing how his teammates carry his memory onto the field is a fitting tribute. I hope it reminds people of the kind of person he was, just as much as the player he became.”

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