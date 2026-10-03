Croatia vs. England—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Croatia and England reignite their modern rivalry when facing off in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The upcoming fixture in Rijeka marks the sixth meeting between the countries over the past eight years. Croatia triumphed when it counted most, tasting victory in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, but England has since won the last three duels—one of which came in the group stage of last summer’s World Cup.

The Three Lions finished third in North America, but Thomas Tuchel still finds himself under significant pressure in the dugout. After his disastrous defensive substitutions against Argentina cost England its place in the competition’s showpiece event, the German is working to win back the trust and faith of supporters.

England kicked off with a 3–2 defeat to Spain in Group 3 of League A, with the world champion also beating Croatia 4–1 last time out. Both nations have conquered Czechia, however, meaning they have three points to build on as they hunt down La Roja.

Croatia vs. England Score Prediction

England Overcomes Awkward Test

England is hunting successive wins. | Gabriel Kuchta/UEFA/Getty Images

England has lifted the handbrake in recent matches. The 6–4 victory over France in the World Cup’s third-placed playoff was followed by a similarly frenetic clash with Spain, which yet again underscored its attacking potential in spite of defensive fragility.

England and Croatia played out an entertaining six-goal thriller in Dallas over the summer and there’s nothing to suggest we’ll witness anything wildly different this weekend.

Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić is still finding his feet during his second spell as Croatia boss and while he boasts some impressive attacking threats, the recent four-goal defeat to Spain points to significant defensive issues which England could further exploit.

Head-to-head record : England has dominated this fixture over the years, winning five of the last seven duels. During that run, it has scored 17 times and conceded on seven occasions.

: England has dominated this fixture over the years, winning five of the last seven duels. During that run, it has scored 17 times and conceded on seven occasions. Harry Kane factor : The leading goalscorer in England’s history managed a brace against Croatia during the recent World Cup meeting and enters the upcoming clash in scintillating form. He’s netted in each of his past five matches for club and country.

: The leading goalscorer in England’s history managed a brace against Croatia during the recent World Cup meeting and enters the upcoming clash in scintillating form. He’s netted in each of his past five matches for club and country. Croatia form: It’s not been the most prosperous spell in Croatia’s history, with five defeats from the last nine outings in all competitions.

Prediction: Croatia 1–3 England

Croatia Predicted Lineup vs. England

Luka Modrić should come into the side. | FotMob.

Bilić made a number of changes to his team for the trip to Spain, but a string of familiar faces will return to the lineup against England—including talismanic midfielder Luka Modrić, who is still going strong at 41 years old.

Luka Vušković and Josip Stanišić will return to the defense, forcing a reshuffle which could see Joško Gvardiol start at left back up against Bukayo Saka.

Freiburg striker Igor Matanović could return to entertain England’s center backs, while veteran winger Ivan Perišić might be utilized as a left winger.

Como star Martin Baturina, who scored an exquisite goal against England at the World Cup, should make his comeback in attacking midfield having recently recovered from illness.

Croatia predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Stanišic, Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; L. Sučić, Baturina, Perišić; Matanović.

England Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia

There will be a few changes from the Czechia win. | FotMob

Tuchel continues without the injured Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford for the Croatia clash, but he still possesses a deep reserve of options across the field.

Jordan Pickford is expected to return in goal after James Trafford had his two games to start, while Lewis Hall and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the fullback duo of choice after impressing against Czechia. Ezri Konsa could come back in for Trevoh Chalobah at center back.

Elliot Anderson may be joined by close friend Alex Scott in central midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly perhaps dropping to the bench. Jude Bellingham will start at No. 10, flanked by Saka and the in-form Anthony Gordon.

There are no doubts up front as Kane seeks to extend his scoring streak.

England predicted lineup vs. Croatia (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guéhi, Hall; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

What Time Does Croatia vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Rijeka, Croatia

: Rijeka, Croatia Stadium : HNK Rijeka Stadium

: HNK Rijeka Stadium Date : Saturday, Oct. 3

: Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m BST Referee : Sven Jablonski (GER)

: Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Croatia vs. England on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player