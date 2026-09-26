England vs. Spain Player Ratings: Errors, Substitutes Decide Five-Goal Thriller

Spain came from behind against England to win 3–2 on Saturday, kicking off the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League with a win just over two months on from lifting the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal gave La Roja a dream start inside the opening two minutes at Wembley Stadium, although it wasn’t a moment of typically-crafted genius from the teen starlet. Marc Guéhi allowed himself to be caught on the ball in a dangerous area by Yamal, who gleefully accepted the invitation to advance and score.

England didn’t initially have much in response, and Spain actually scored again when Ferran Torres’s volley was disallowed by an offside flag. The same player, who got the winner in the World Cup final in July, was then guilty of missing two one vs. one chances that would have given his team a huge lead well before halftime.

Dani Olmo missed the target with a good chance after 34 minutes, but England then leveled. It was a rapid counter after a Spain set piece, with Anthony Gordon making it possible by flicking a pass to Jude Bellingham and then sprinting ahead. The Real Madrid midfielder returned the favor, and the Barcelona winger slid the ball past Unai Simón.

Spain looked rattled, and England took advantage. Harry Kane sent a shot so close to the target that some fans inside Wembley cheered in celebration, not realizing it was just the wrong side of the post. Then, Kane put the Three Lions in front with 40 minutes played, meeting Nico O’Reilly’s cross with his head. Marc Cucurella stood between the ball and the goal but couldn’t adjust his body in time to do anything more than help it on its way.

A VAR review awarded England a penalty early in the second half after Rodri fouled Bellingham, but Kane slipped as he struck the spot kick, and it rose too high, striking the crossbar. That proved to be a turning point because Spain pulled level six minutes later. Álex Baena applied the finishing touch right after being subbed into the game, but it was another goal created by an England mistake, with Nico O’Reilly the guilty party for an errant pass.

Spain retook the lead with just over 15 minutes of the 90 remaining. Mikel Oyarzabal, who broke English hearts with the winner in the Euro 2024 final, delicately chipped the ball over Trafford after being played in by Baena.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

The game was there for England. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

England has only itself to blame.

This was an opportunity to make a statement against the best team in the world, and Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions blew it in more ways than one.

While Oyarzabal’s winning goal was beautifully crafted, Spain was gifted its first two of the night. La Roja are so good that they don’t need a helping hand, let alone two.

England did well to get in front following the Yamal opener, on course for a first Wembley win after conceding the first goal in just shy of three years. Kane’s penalty would have given Spain a mountain to climb to claw back a two-goal deficit in 36 mintes and serve as a real test of its mettle.

Spain was staring down the barrel of a first defeat since March 2024—a 1–0 friendly loss against Colombia that also happened to be in London. But this is probably why Luis de la Fuente’s team is the champion of the world and of Europe. Spain is now 39 games unbeaten, extending the world record set in the World Cup final against Argentina.

England, meanwhile, couldn’t finish the job in the World Cup semifinal against Argentina, and couldn’t finish the job here either.

England Player Ratings vs. Spain (4-2-3-1)

Spain was gifted its first goal inside two minutes. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: James Trafford—5.1: A slightly surprising selection given Jordan Pickford’s undisputed No. 1 status for the last eight years. Strong save to deny Torres early on. Hit the ground too easily when Oyarzabal scored, making it easier for the forward.

RB: Jarell Quansah—5.7: Favored over former clubmate Trent Alexander-Arnold but this wasn’t his best game.

CB: Ezri Konsa—5.7: No center back will walk away pleased from conceding three goals.

CB: Marc Guéhi—5.3: Gave away the 2nd-minute goal by turning his way backwards into danger when there was open space in front of him.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—5.8: Made England’s second goal with a sprint into space and a cross from the left, but was then responsible for Spain making it 2–2.

CM: Elliot Anderson—7.6: Fortunate that he wasn’t punished for a misplaced pass in the first half that led to a good Spain chance. Carried the ball well and completed most of his passes.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—6.7: Celebrated his first England appearance in 11 months on his 20th birthday. Tough to imprint himself on this one.

RM: Bukayo Saka—6.3: Things just didn’t fall his way, despite 10 touches in the Spain box.

AM: Jude Bellingham—8.3: Assisted his team’s first goal and was quicker than Rodri to win the penalty for the would-be third. Created five chances overall, the most of anyone on the pitch.

LM: Anthony Gordon—7.9: He’s started so well for Barcelona but a goal has been lacking. Made it possible with a flick to Bellingham that set the move going.

ST: Harry Kane—6.6: Scored his 87th international goal, but will be more frustrated than pleased after missing the penalty that could have sealed a famous win.

SUB: James Garner (70’ for Lewis-Skelly)—5.9: No real impact.

SUB: Morgan Rogers (70’ for Gordon)—6.2: Only 12 touches and four successful passes.

SUB: Morgan Gibbs-White (83’ for Saka)—N/A

SUB: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (83’ for Kane)—N/A

SUB: Jarrad Branthwaite (89’ for Guéhi)—N/A

Subs not used: Jason Steele (GK), Jordan Pickford (GK), Lewis Hall, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Scott, Eberechi Eze.

Spain Player Ratings vs. England (4-2-3-1)

Dani Olmo impressed. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Unai Simón—5.8: Didn’t have his feet set for the England equalizer, which made it easier for Gordon to slide the ball past him.

RB: Marc Pubill—6.8: Drafted into the XI as a late injury replacement for Eric García. Won the majority of his combined ground and aerial duels.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—6.7: A fairly typical display from the Barcelona man, misplacing only one passes out of 59 all game.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—6.8: Made a crucial challenge on Saka that would have been a penalty had he evenly slightly mistimed it.

LB: Marc Cucurella—6.7: Ought to have done more to keep out England’s second goal.

CM: Rodri—7.9: Jogged as O’Reilly sprinted away from him to assist Kane’s headed goal. Too slow when he fouled Bellingham to concede a penalty. But he otherwise made Spain tick in possession and racked up a game-high nine defensive contributions.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—6.9: An O.K. performance on both sides of the ball.

RM: Lamine Yamal—8.8: Probably couldn’t believe his luck that the early goal came so easily. Otherwise created plenty of chances and was never shy of shooting.

AM: Dani Olmo—8.4: Stuck behind Fermín López for Barcelona but started over his clubmate here. Ended up being the last man back for England’s breakaway equalizer, but retreated when there was potential to play for offside. Assisting Baena was much more like it.

LM: Nico Williams—6.5: Didn’t see enough of the ball to do anything productive with it. Lost four out of five duels.

ST: Ferran Torres—6.7: Let England off the hook twice in the first 27 minutes, denied the first time by Trafford and missed the target with the second—he had a lot of time with both but is better playing on instinct. Another that did find the net was ruled offside.

SUB: Álex Baena (55’ for Williams)—8.0: Changed the game from the bench, scoring to equalize and then assisting to put Spain back in front.

SUB: Mikel Oyarzabal (55’ for Torres)—6.7: It’s 14 goals in his last 15 Spain appearances.

SUB: Pedri (70’ for Ruiz)—6.4: Carefully managed possession towards the end.

SUB: Mikel Merino (82’ for Olmo)—N/A

Subs not used: David Raya (GK), Josep Martínez (GK), Dean Huijsen, Alejandro Grimaldo, Fermín López, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Yéremi Pino.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Álex Baena scored quickly after coming on. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Oyarzabal didn’t do a lot other than score, but the arrival of Baena into the match changed things thanks to his positive impact for Spain.

thanks to his positive impact for Spain. None of the England defense or goalkeeper rated higher than 5.8 , which underlines that they didn’t have a strong performance, which ultimately let the rest of the side down.

, which underlines that they didn’t have a strong performance, which ultimately let the rest of the side down. Lamine Yamal is Lamine Yamal. His goal came right at the start, but the Barcelona superstar was Spain’s primary source of creativity throughout.

The Numbers That Explain Spain’s Win

Spain ultimately created more than England did, irrespective of being given goals cheaply.

than England did, irrespective of being given goals cheaply. La Roja can physically bring it, too—16 fouls committed shows there is more to this team than technical proficiency. These are true competitors.

Statistic England Spain Possession 47% 53% Expected Goals (xG) 1.53 2.99 Total Shots 13 15 Shots on Target 5 5 Big Chances 3 5 Pass Accuracy 91% 89% Fouls Committed 11 16 Corners 6 3