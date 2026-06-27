Croatia vs. Ghana—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Former finalist Croatia must pick up a positive result to ensure its place in the World Cup round of 32.

A 4–2 defeat against England was bettered by Ghana, who held Thomas Tuchel’s side to a frustrating 0–0 draw, and it now means Zlatko Dalić’s side can’t afford to lose here in case results elsewhere go against it.

Ghana’s stoic defensive performance against England has been rewarded with a guaranteed place in the knockout stages, though it will play is currently unclear. A win here, coupled with England not being able to beat Panama, would see Carlos Quieroz’s men surprising top Group L.

Croatia are the undeniable favorites to win, but this World Cup has already shown that absolutely anything is possible.

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