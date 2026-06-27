Croatia vs. Ghana—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Former finalist Croatia must pick up a positive result to ensure its place in the World Cup round of 32.
A 4–2 defeat against England was bettered by Ghana, who held Thomas Tuchel’s side to a frustrating 0–0 draw, and it now means Zlatko Dalić’s side can’t afford to lose here in case results elsewhere go against it.
Ghana’s stoic defensive performance against England has been rewarded with a guaranteed place in the knockout stages, though it will play is currently unclear. A win here, coupled with England not being able to beat Panama, would see Carlos Quieroz’s men surprising top Group L.
Croatia are the undeniable favorites to win, but this World Cup has already shown that absolutely anything is possible.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.