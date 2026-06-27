Croatia vs. Ghana—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Croatia is seeking to cement its place in the World Cup’s last 32 when taking on an undefeated Ghana in its Group L finale on Saturday.

The 2018 runner-up and 2022 bronze medallist eked out an invaluable 1–0 victory over Panama last time out to boost hopes of reaching the knockout phase, an important response to its opening defeat at the hands of England. To guarantee safe passage to the next round, the Checkered Ones must beat Ghana, although a draw would likely be enough.

Carlos Queiroz’s stubborn Black Stars have hardly entertained neutrals this summer, but successive clean sheets have resulted in the collection of four points. That all but confirms progression to the last 32, and Ghana could yet finish top in the unlikely event it beats Croatia and England drop points to Panama.

While major excitement isn’t expected in Philadelphia, Saturday’s clash still has meaningful consequences.

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Croatia vs. Ghana Score Prediction

Croatia Stumped By Unadventurous Ghana

Ghana has a clear style. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Ghana’s performances have served as the perfect sedative for those experiencing World Cup fever. The Black Stars prioritized defense and defense only during a tame win over Panama and hard-fought draw with England.

Quieroz’s uninspiring tactics sure are effective, however, with 0the might of England’s offense failing to break down the lowest of blocks. Ghana is unlikely to alter its approach against Croatia, especially considering a draw would suit it nicely.

Croatia might be relatively satisfied with a stalemate, too, as one more point will almost certainly be enough to reach the knockout stage—even if only as one of eight third-placed qualifiers. Zlatko Dalić’s aging squad is a waning force at the top level and a dearth of genuinely elite attacking quality means they will struggle to break through their stubborn adversaries.

Courtesy of the format of this summer’s competition, Croatia vs. Ghana is another fixture where a drab draw is an acceptable outcome for both teams.

Ghana‘s watertight defense : The African giants did a job on England last time out, thwarting its array of attacking threats for pretty much the entirety of the encounter. They allowed just three shots on target against Thomas Tuchel’s men after facing only four in the previous tie with Panama.

: The African giants did a job on England last time out, thwarting its array of attacking threats for pretty much the entirety of the encounter. They allowed just three shots on target against Thomas Tuchel’s men after facing only four in the previous tie with Panama. Croatia omens: The positive news for the Checkered Ones is that they‘ve never been defeated by an African opponent at the World Cup, winning three of four previous battles with countries from the continent. They have also never lost to a side lower than 40th in the FIFA rankings at the tournament, with Ghana currently sitting 65th in the world.

Prediction: Croatia 0–0 Ghana

Croatia Predicted Lineup vs. Ghana

Ante Budimir has earned a start. | Sports Illustrated

Dalić moved back to a 4-2-3-1 system against Panama after Croatia floundered in its opener with a back three. Precocious up-and-comer Luka Vušković lost his place as a result and could be ignored again in favor of the experienced Marin Pongračić.

Ante Budimir rose from the bench to score Croatia’s winner against Panama and the 34-year-old Osasuna striker has likely earned his first start of the tournament at the expense of Petar Musa.

Orlando City’s Marco Pašalić replaced Inter’s Petar Sučić last time out and could retain his place on the right wing, with the impressive Martin Baturina aiming to continue his excellent form in the attacking midfield role.

Croatia predicted lineup vs. Ghana (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Marco Pašalić, Baturina, Perišić; Budimir.

Ghana Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia

Queiroz needn’t make any changes. | Sports Illustrated

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was the goalkeeper chosen for the opener, but an injury opened the door for Benjamin Asare, who should start again on Saturday after a stellar performance against England.

Queiroz made several changes from the Panama victory against England on Tuesday and appears likely to retain faith in the team that battled to an impressive draw with one of the tournament favorites.

That means Iñaki Williams and Kwasi Sibo will likely retain their spots in the XI.

Ghana predicted lineup vs. Croatia (4-3-3): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does Croatia vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Saturday, June 27

: Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN)

How to Watch Croatia vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX

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