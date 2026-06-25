Curacao vs. Cote d’Ivoire—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Curaçao has given a respectable account of itself in its first-ever World Cup appearance. Despite suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany, it bounced back to earn a notable 0-0 draw with Ecuador—a result that leaves it with an outside chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

To have any realistic hope of progressing, however, Curaçao likely needs to beat Côte d’Ivoire in its final Group E match.

That will be no easy task.

Côte d’Ivoire opened its campaign with a victory over Ecuador before also falling to Germany, but it has shown—particularly against Ecuador and during the first half against Germany—the kind of direct, attacking football capable of troubling any defense. Just ask France, which it defeated 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly.

Even if Curaçao sits deep and looks to frustrate its opponent, the African side should have too much quality in the final third. A win would guarantee Côte d’Ivoire a place in the knockout rounds, while a draw could also be enough depending on results elsewhere.

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