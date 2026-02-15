The Curious Case of Darwin Nunez—From Liverpool’s Record Signing to Saudi Exile

One word has become synonymous with Darwin Núñez throughout a whirlwind career: chaos.

Núñez’s chaotic nature is both a blessing and a curse. Flicking from the sublime to the ridiculous, often within the space of several minutes, the Uruguayan’s unpredictability makes him an almighty menace and endless frustration all in one.

The lanky striker hasn’t taken the simple route to stardom, beginning in his homeland and first garnering significant attention for his impressive performances with Almeria in the Spanish second division. Then came Benfica, where Núñez announced himself properly to a European audience.

An £85 million ($105 million at the time) move to Liverpool (including add-ons) brought with it the harshest of spotlights. Moments of genius were semi-regular but it was the instances of incompetence that often stole the headlines.

Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, after Liverpool recouped £46 million from his switch to Al Hilal, Núñez once again finds himself in the midst of chaos having been brutally removed from the club’s squad list for league matches for the remainder of the campaign. Another setback in a bizarre career.

So, where has it all gone wrong for Núñez?

Goalscoring Sensation: Why Liverpool Bought Darwin Núñez

Núñez made an impression at Anfield before signing for the Reds. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Núñez first appeared on the radar of Liverpool supporters in April 2022—a matter of months before moving to Merseyside. The Reds were drawn against Benfica in the quarter-final of the Champions League and goals in both legs for Núñez caught the eye of Jürgen Klopp.

The former Liverpool manager pushed for his signature and, despite some resistance from the club’s stats-driven recruitment department, was eventually rewarded with the centre forward of his dreams. Athletic, quick and boasting endless energy, it’s easy to see why Klopp was so keen on adding Núñez to his arsenal.

16 goals at Almeria had convinced Benfica of his worth and a further 48 strikes across two seasons in Portugal was enough for Liverpool to pull the trigger. A mammoth fee for certain—but undoubtedly splashed on a player of immense promise.

What Went Wrong at Anfield?

Núñez couldn’t make good on his potential at Anfield. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

It’s easy to forget that Núñez made a bright start in Liverpool colours. A goal on his semi-competitive debut in the Community Shield against Manchester City quickly endeared him to his new followers and a subsequent goal and assist on his first Premier League outing raised expectations. However, Liverpool soon discovered who they were dealing with.

An impetuous headbutt against Crystal Palace on his first competitive Anfield appearance was punished with a straight red card and such wild swings of form and decision-making were all too common from the outset. A haul of 15 goals in his opening season was overshadowed by a litany of glaring misses and even an improved second campaign on Merseyside—18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions—couldn’t unify a divided fanbase.

Núñez’s inability to speak English certainly didn’t aid his adjustment to Premier League football and his questionable ball-striking technique raised further concerns. Power was always his priority, finesse forever overlooked.

Núñez’s breathtaking inconsistency ultimately cost him his place at Anfield, especially after a tame seven-goal return in his final season and first under Arne Slot. Liverpool’s move to a more measured approach under their Dutch coach proved the final nail in the striker’s coffin.

More Misery in Saudi Arabia

Núñez has struggled in the Middle East. | Al Hilal / X.

The 26-year-old looked set to reinvigorate his stuttering career against the lower-quality defences of the Saudi Pro League, but Al Hilal are yet to see the forward’s best. A first half-season in the Middle East yielded just seven strikes in 23 appearances across all competitions and despite his side being unbeaten in the top flight this term and leading the standings, Núñez has now been cast aside.

Al Hilal’s marquee winter signing, Karim Benzema, has immediately displaced the ex-Liverpool man. The Frenchman joined from fellow PIF-owned Al Ittihad having helped them to the league title last season and a move that has angered Cristiano Ronaldo has also led to frustration for Núñez.

To accommodate Benzema in their Saudi Pro League squad, Núñez had to be removed entirely due to the division’s registration rules regarding foreign players. He can play just five more league games this term, although he remains eligible to feature in the AFC Champions League. Still, he now finds himself on the periphery.

Given his modest tally, certainly in comparison to newcomer Benzema, it’s hardly surprising to see Núñez exiled. What the future holds is less clear.

What Next for Darwin Núñez?

Núñez’s minutes will be limited before the 2026 World Cup. | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Núñez, his options are now limited. Transfer windows remain open across the world—business is still being done in Brazil, Argentina and the United States among other countries—but a switch looks more likely come the summer.

The timing of his Al Hilal omission will be hugely frustrating for Núñez, who will hope to retain his place in Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad for the 2026 World Cup despite his limited minutes. But a significant lack of high-quality game time will certainly affect his stock heading to the tournament.

If Núñez is to leave the Middle East, then a return to Europe looks most probable. There is still time to re-energise his chaotic career.

