The Curious Case of Trent Alexander-Arnold: From Liverpool Hero to Real Madrid Outcast

Just a few weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold said his goodbyes to Liverpool, he was speaking fluent Spanish at his Real Madrid unveiling.

The boy who grew up on Merseyside, spent 20 years in a red shirt, celebrated every major honor at Anfield and was in line to become captain one day, left everything behind to start a new chapter of his career in the Spanish capital.

There was zero regret on Alexander-Arnold’s face as he stood at the podium in front of reporters, cameras and club president Florentino Pérez, speaking a new language and holding up a white No. 12 shirt. Memorable nights at Anfield were nothing more than a distant memory as he dreamed of epic evenings to come at the Bernabéu.

But fast forward two years and there’s been nothing epic about Alexander-Arnold’s time at Real Madrid. In fact, it’s almost like the player, once heralded as the best right back in the world, dropped off the face of the earth.

Alexander-Arnold Builds a Legacy at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a crucial role in Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League triumph. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

“He is one of these stories that not a lot of clubs can write, but he is someone people will talk about in 20, 30 and 40 years,” former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said of Alexander-Arnold back in 2024.

The German boss had a front row seat to the fullback’s class during his nine-year stint in the Reds’ dugout. Together, Klopp and Alexander-Arnold won eight trophies, including the 2018–19 Champions League title and the 2019–20 Premier League crown.

Along the way, Alexander-Arnold wrote his own legend with every sensational free kick or diagonal ball that showed off his elite playmaking. The defensive holes in his game were accepted so long as his magical right foot made up for his deficiencies.

Alexander-Arnold was soon named a vice-captain, putting him on the fast track to one day skipper his boyhood club. It just made sense for the Scouser who joined Liverpool at age 6 to eventually lead the team in front of fans that absolutely adored him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won two Premier League titles with Liverpool. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Except it became increasingly obvious Alexander-Arnold had a different vision for his future. Links to Real Madrid always existed, but they became louder and louder as the 2024–25 season raged on, especially with each day the England international did not sign a contract extension.

Liverpool were romping their way to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut campaign, but there were just as many headlines about Alexander-Arnold’s betrayal than there were about the team’s success. After 20 years and 354 appearances, the homegrown talent was really going to leave Anfield just because he couldn’t ignore the allure of Real Madrid?

Steven Gerrard would never. In fact, he didn’t. But Alexander-Arnold chose a new challenge over his loyalty to Liverpool—and he’s been paying the price ever since.

A Debut Campaign Spoiled by Injuries

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a debut season to forget. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid rushed to sign Alexander-Arnold before the 2025 Club World Cup. New boss Xabi Alonso wanted to see his new signing in action as early as possible.

At the time, it was simply a disappointment when Alexander-Arnold missed out on the team’s semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain due to injury. But in hindsight, it was a rather large omen.

Alexander-Arnold made just five appearances for Real Madrid in 2025–26 before he suffered a serious hamstring injury in September. He missed over a month’s worth of action, only to soon sustain a muscle tear in December that kept him out until February.

All the while, Real Madrid were floundering. The 15-time European champions saw their La Liga lead disappear, lost the Spanish Super Cup final, fired Alonso and then crashed out of the Copa del Rey.

Even once Alexander-Arnold returned to the pitch, spirits were so down in the Spanish capital that even a return to his best form wouldn’t have meant much. By the end of the season, Real Madrid were trophyless and their blockbuster summer signing had managed just 30 appearances and five assists.

As if things couldn’t get more dire for Alexander-Arnold, he was snubbed by England manager Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup. The 28-year-old was forced to watch the Three Lions mount a third-place finish on the sport’s biggest stage all while he sat at home, no doubt wondering if things would be different had he just stayed at Liverpool.

Things Somehow Get Worse Under José Mourinho

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) is not valued by José Mourinho. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Such a lackluster debut campaign and missing the World Cup lit a fire under Alexander-Arnold. It was obvious from the early days of preseason he was hoping to change the narrative in his sophomore season, especially now that Dani Carvajal was no longer standing in his way.

Except new manager José Mourinho had other plans. Just when Alexander-Arnold thought he would be the undisputed starter on Real Madrid’s right flank, the Portuguese boss welcomed Denzel Dumfries to the Bernabéu.

The two shared minutes in preseason, but Mourinho ultimately favored the Dutchman over Alexander-Arnold. Dumfries took hold of the starting job, rooting the former Liverpool star to the bench ... again.

Even when Mourinho awarded minutes to other fringe players, Alexander-Arnold was almost never included. In Real Madrid’s 11 games so far this season, he has been an unused substitute in five. There have been times when the team desperately needed a goal or a late injection of creativity, but the Englishman received no consideration.

It’s been a rather puzzling situation to watch unfold, considering Dumfries has been far from impressive. The former Inter man brings virtually nothing going forward and has been a liability inside his own half—so much so that Mourinho has now turned to Federico Valverde to command the right flank.

The Latest Dagger to Alexander-Arnold

Minutes are hard to come by for Trent Alexander Arnold. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

It’s one thing for Alexander-Arnold to lose his starting job to injuries or Dumfries. But it’s a different type of insult to watch a natural midfielder chosen ahead of him.

After Los Blancos’ 4–1 win over Sevilla in which Valverde got the nod at right back, Mourinho gave the following explanation: “It’s not easy for a coach to leave two quality right backs on the bench, but I thought it would be very useful to have a right back with legs and quality to play behind Endrick.”

The statement makes sense when referring to Dumfries; the 30-year-old has looked off the pace this season and has struggled to link up with whichever forward is playing on his right wing. But Alexander-Arnold? For all the criticism he has faced, there’s never been a worry about his legs or quality going forward.

Mourinho clearly just doesn’t trust the Englishman, and is falling into the habits of his predecessors to deploy Valverde at right back. Only this time, the decision is not out of necessity.

It leaves Alexander-Arnold floating away in obscurity. He went from winning Premier League titles with Liverpool to becoming a third-choice right back at Real Madrid.

Unless something changes, it’s easy to imagine Alexander-Arnold chalking up his time in a white shirt as a massive failure and looking for an escape route out of the Bernabéu. There would no doubt be clubs lining up for his signature, but the damage to his reputation is a lasting stain on a previously impeccable résumé.