Czechia 2026 World Cup Preview: Aerial Dominance Could Cause Some Panic

Czechia has endured a sporadic World Cup history.

A regular presence in the tournament’s early years under the banner of Czechoslovakia, the central European nation has drifted in and out of the world’s biggest stage since 1966—often qualifying for one edition before missing the next.

Since the formation of the Czech Republic in 1994, that inconsistency has only intensified. In fact, the team has qualified for just two World Cups in that time: first in 2006, when it exited in the group stage, and then again for 2026, ending a 20-year absence.

Qualification this time around was far from straightforward, but strong performances at the European Championships in recent times—including two quarterfinal appearances—suggest Miroslav Koubek’s side could yet turn a few heads.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record (including playoffs) : 7W-2L-1D

: 7W-2L-1D Goals for / against (including playoffs): 22 / 12

22 / 12 Top scorer: Patrik Schick (5)

Patrik Schick (5) Assist eaders: Tomáš Chorý, Jaroslav Zelený (3)

Czechia’s road to the 2026 World Cup was far from straightforward.

The team finished second behind Croatia in Group L of UEFA qualifying—enough to reach the playoffs, but not enough to save the job of Ivan Hašek, who was dismissed after a shock defeat to the Faroe Islands. Interim boss Jaroslav Köstl oversaw the final group game, before Miroslav Koubek stepped in for the playoffs.

There, the national team edged past both Ireland and Denmark on penalties, showing resilience—and just a touch of luck—to book its place in North America.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue South Korea vs. Czechia Thursday, June 11 Estadio Akron Czechia vs. South Africa Thursday, June 18 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Czechia vs. Mexico Wednesday, June 24 Estadio Azteca

Manager: Miroslav Koubek

Miroslav Koubek only took charge of Czechia in December. | IMAGO/CTK Photo

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since December 2025

: Since December 2025 Manager meter: Solid man manager

Prior to Curaçao’s late managerial change, Koubek, 74, was set to become the oldest to ever manage a team at the World Cup—beating Otto Rehhagel who took Greece to the 2010 edition at the age of 71.

That experience is exactly why he was brought in late in December. Having coached extensively in the Czech domestic game and at youth international level, the veteran coach is deeply familiar with both the culture and the player pool.

His ability to make tough, cut-throat decisions—most notably stripping Tomáš Souček of the captaincy—while still maintaining harmony within the squad has already paid dividends.

How Czechia Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-1-2

: 3-4-1-2 Style: Exploit its aerial threat

Exploit its aerial threat Key strengths: Aerial prowess, set plays, fast counterattacks

Aerial prowess, set plays, fast counterattacks Key weaknesses: Lack of strength in depth and quality holding midfielders

It’s still a little early to comprehensively define exactly how Czechia will look under Koubek. But if his opening games in charge, along with his track record at club level, are anything to go by, his side will be built first and foremost to be difficult to break down and even harder to beat.

While he may list a back three on paper, in practice it often resembles a back five, with the wingbacks more reserved than adventurous—tucking in and prioritizing defensive solidity over constant forward runs.

Going forward, however, the team’s strengths are obvious. When those wide players are given the license to push on, their main task is to deliver crosses into the box for a towering frontline. With Tomáš Chorý (6' 6"), Patrik Schick (6' 3"), and Souček (6' 4")—who times his runs into the area superbly—Czechia poses a serious aerial threat to even the most organized defenses.

But it’s not all about physicality. The real wildcard is Pavel Šulc, a No. 10 capable of producing moments of real quality—often finding space while defenders are preoccupied with dealing with the bigger targets around him.

Ones to Watch

Patrik Schick and Pavel Šulc are a dangerous combination. | MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images, Sebastian Widmann/UEFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: One look at Euro 2020, where Bayer Leverkusen hitman Patrik Schick finished joint-top scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the goal of the tournament from the halfway line, explains why opposition defenses and goalkeepers fear him this summer.

Breakout Star: A playmaker with silky feet and an eye for goal, Pavel Šulc is reinventing how Czechia create and score chances. His vision and blistering form—over 20 goals and assists across all competitions—make him the team’s secret weapon.

What Czechia Will Be Wearing

Czechia’s traditional colors are honored. | Puma

Czechia is leaning into nostalgia with its home kit for the 2026 World Cup, drawing clear influence from the famous strip worn during its run to the Euro 1996 final. Blue detailing features prominently on the collar and sleeves, and there’s a buttoned collar to add a retro touch.

The away kit is mainly white with gold accents, and incorporates a unique motif influenced by street layouts and chalk-style markings.

Czechia’s Predicted Starting XI

Czechia will not be fun to contain at set pieces. | FootballUser

Given a relative lack of depth, Czechia’s starting XI for the 2026 World Cup is, for the most part, fairly straightforward to predict.

Matěj Kovář is set to start in goal, with a back three of Tomáš Holeš, Robin Hranáč and newly-appointed captain Ladislav Krejčí (with Štěpán Chaloupek another option). They’ll likely be supported by David Jurásek on the left and Vladimír Coufal on the right.

In midfield, despite losing the armband, Souček remains central to everything, alongside the experienced Vladimír Darida, with Šulc operating just ahead of them in the No. 10 role.

The only real question mark comes up front. Koubek could opt to pair Schick with Chorý for maximum aerial presence, or instead sacrifice one of the big men—most likely Chorý—for Lukáš Provod, adding a bit more creativity alongside Šulc in the attacking third.

Current Form

Czechia’s confidence is high following its March playoff successes. The Republic of Ireland were beaten first before a handy Denmark side were defeated 3–1 on penalties after a 2–2 draw—one that actually saw the Danes have three times the amount of shots that Czechia could muster.

Form over a longer stretch of time has been decent, with a disappointing away defeat to Faroe Islands the only real blemish of note.

What We Can Expect From Czechia Fans

Czech fans are notoriously loud. | IMAGO/CTK Photo

If you want a glimpse of what Czechia fans might bring to the World Cup, look no further than the team’s playoff shootout win over the Republic of Ireland.

During the penalties, the supporters made an extraordinary amount of noise—whistling, jeering, shouting and even blasting a huge siren-like sound. The wall of sound was so intense that some Irish fans called for an investigation afterward.

That same ferocious, passionate energy will almost certainly travel to North America, as will the fans’ notoriously large tifos.

National Expectations

Patrik Schick is Czechia’s star man. | IMAGO/CTK Photo

Though Czechia only just scraped into the World Cup, it’s been handed a group featuring South Africa, South Korea and Mexico—three sides that, while dangerous in different ways, could all struggle to cope with Czechia’s sheer physical presence.

Fans won’t get carried away, but there will be a quiet belief that this is a team capable of making life difficult for its opponents.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Crosses, crosses and more crosses

: Crosses, crosses and more crosses Who Czechia Doesn't Want to Face: Türkiye

Türkiye One Stat That Defines Czechia: Kept five clean sheets in eight group games during qualifying

Kept five clean sheets in eight group games during qualifying If Things Go Wrong: Koubek will be out of a job

Koubek will be out of a job What Will Everyone Say If Czechia Goes Out Early? Old but not so gold

READ MORE GROUP A PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE