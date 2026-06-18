Czechia vs. South Africa—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Czechia and South Africa both need to bounce back after suffering opening World Cup defeats to South Korea and Mexico respectively.

A win would give either country a good chance of reaching the expanded knockout stages, though a third-place finish in the group doesn’t guarantee safe passage to the Round of 32—a country must be among eight of the top 12 performers to come third in Groups A to L.

Czechia were eventually outgunned by South Korea, surrendering 62% possession while allowing 15 shots on goal, but it did have the better of the opening 45 minutes, before taking the lead through Ladislav Krejcí just before the hour-mark. The less said about the final half-hour the better.

South Africa, 60th in FIFA’s world rankings, were never really in the contest against co-hosts Mexico. Reduced to nine players, it had an xG (expected goals) marker of just 0.07 and had just two touches in the opposition penalty box.

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