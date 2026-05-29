Dani Carvajal’s Surprise Admission Over Next Club Could Upset Real Madrid Fans

Dani Carvajal has not ruled out signing for another club in Spain, seemingly going back on a vow he previously made about his next move.

The 34-year-old made his 451st and final appearance for Real Madrid in the season closer against Athletic Club on May 23 and was given a guard of honor by his teammates as part of an emotional goodbye.

No player in soccer history has won more Champions League titles than Caravjal’s six and he leaves a true Madrid legend.

Ahead of the departing club captain’s final outing, Álvaro Arbeloa claimed that the right back “might be the most important academy product in the history of the club.”

Meanwhile, among the many social media tributes to Carvajal, Vinicius Jr called his teammate “the best fullback ever,” while Sergio Ramos described the defender as a “true reflection of what Madridismo is.”

Carvajal Considering ‘All Options’

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @elchiringuitotv 🚨



🔥 CARVAJAL deja claro que QUIERE SEGUIR JUGANDO tras su salida del MADRID.



📹 @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/IWQtqvHi8H — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 26, 2026

Carvajal in his own post called Real Madrid the club of “his life”—indeed, in a 14-year senior career, he has only spent one season away from Los Blancos.

The veteran right back is now looking for only his third professional club, as he becomes a free agent this summer.

Speaking back in 2024, Carvajal insisted he would not continue playing in Europe when his time at Real Madrid eventually came to an end. However, two years on, he appears to view his options differently.

Asked by El Chringuito what his next steps are now, he said: “Now I’ll enjoy the summer a bit, but I’ll keep playing, that’s sure for me. We’ll see what the best options are for me and my family, and based on that, I’ll make the decision.”

Asked if he’d like to stay in Spain, Carvajal responded: “I don’t know. We’ll decide that together [as a family], with calm.”

Pressed on Como and Qatar—two rumored options—he said: “I don’t know. Right now, I’m open to all options and we’re working on it.”

Where Could Carvajal End Up?

Dani Carvajal won 26 trophies in Madrid. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

As an icon who has become synonymous with Madrid’s modern success—Carvajal is the only player to have started the club’s last six Champions League finals—it would be jarring for some to see the right back lining up in any other team’s colors, let alone for another Spanish team.

Back in 2024, Carvajal did concede his post-Madrid choices were “reduced,” while he has plenty to think about given the current landscape.

Both the Saudi Pro League and Qatar—where his brother-in-law Joselu spent the past two seasons—have become more complicated due to the ongoing geo-political situation in the Middle East. Joselu is set to leave Stars League club Al Gharafa this summer.

Major League Soccer and the Turkish Süper Lig are two of the more realistic potential landing spots, should Carvajal choose to honor his previous commitment to not remaining in Spain. In recent days several Serie A sides have also been linked with Carvajal’s signature.

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