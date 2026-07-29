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Danny Welbeck’s Potential Jersey Numbers at Chelsea

A long-standing curse at Chelsea could be the veteran’s next challenge.
Grey Whitebloom|
Danny Welbeck is being targeted for his experience.
Danny Welbeck is being targeted for his experience. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Danny Welbeck’s proposed move to Chelsea has inspired talk about the one number you’re not supposed to talk about: his age.

The 35-year-old can also boast 90 Premier League goals in 400 appearances as well as one top-flight title with Manchester United. Yet, it is experience which appears to be the most important quality which Welbeck will bring to Stamford Bridge.

“We need proper balance in terms of qualities, in terms of positions, in terms of balance,” Xabi Alonso warned this week. “We want to have a complete squad and we want to make a good team.” To fit into the team, Welbeck will need to be associated with a new number.

Danny Welbeck’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Chelsea

Danny Welbeck walking.
Danny Welbeck has spent the last six years in the No. 18. | Gary Oakley/PA Images/Getty Images

Welbeck has chopped and changed squad number with each club. The 18 has been his home at Brighton & Hove Albion for the last six years but there have also been dalliances with the 10, 23 and 19.

There aren’t many gaps in Chelsea’s roster of digits. Marco Palestra has been handed the No. 2 and Morgan Rogers got the 17 after sealing his record-breaking move from Aston VIlla earlier this summer.

However, the 18 is available. Nobody has worn those digits at Chelsea since Christopher Nkunku ended his miserable experience in west London last year to find a similarly unhappy home in AC Milan. Should Welbeck be inclined to avoid a repeat of those failings, he could be in line for an upgrade with a little patience.

Available Jersey Numbers at Chelsea

Number

Last Worn By

3

Marc Cucurella

13

Marcus Bettinelli

16

Lesley Ugochukwu

18

Christopher Nkunku

22

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

26

Levi Colwill

Jersey Numbers That Could Become Available

Liam Delap
Liam Delap is one of several strikers that could leave Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Despite spending the vast majority of his career as a striker, and largely interpreting the role in an orthodox way; dispensing with any of that needless interplay to run the channels and battle with center backs, Welbeck has never worn the No. 9 at club level. The opportunity could soon present itself at Chelsea.

Liam Delap’s future in the capital appears perilous. The lumbering forward endured a dismal debut season last term, mustering just one Premier League goal from 28 appearances. After an underwhelming start to preseason, the expectation is that Delap should vacate the No. 9 in the near future.

Yet, whether Welbeck will be inclined to take on the ‘curse’ of Chelsea’s No. 9 shirt is another matter. “It’s something that people speculate about but it doesn’t mean anything to me,” Delap scoffed when confronted with the long list of strikers who consistently failed to live up to their lofty billing while donning that digit at Chelsea. Those words have come back to bite him.

Should Welbeck favor a return to the No. 19 which he routinely wore for Manchester United, he would only need to wait until a new home is found for Mamadou Sarr, who is expected to leave, at least on loan, this summer.

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Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.

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