Morgan Rogers Aims Sly Dig at Arsenal After Completing Record Chelsea Move

Morgan Rogers hailed his new side Chelsea as “the biggest club in London” after spending much of the summer, if not the past year, getting heavily linked with Arsenal.

This is a marquee deal in a number of ways for the Blues. Not only have they successfully outmaneuvered the reigning Premier League champions, but Rogers represents the club’s most expensive signing of all time in an agreement reportedly worth around $157 million (£117 million).

“I’m so excited,” Rogers told the club’s official website after completing his Aston Villa exit. “For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid.

“I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading. That’s why I’m here and I can’t wait to get started.”

How Chelsea Beat Arsenal to Sign Morgan Rogers

On the face of it, Arsenal pose a far more attractive option than Chelsea. The freshly crowned top-flight champions also reached the Champions League final, only losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. The Blues, by contrast, were convincingly dismantled by PSG in the round of 16 and won’t have the chance to avenge that 8–2 aggregate defeat after failing to qualify for any European competition.

However, there is one card Chelsea can play: Xabi Alonso. Rogers hailed the impact of his discussions with the revered Basque boss, who moved to west London himself this summer after stints at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him [Alonso] and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate,” Rogers explained at his unveiling. “It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also reached out to Rogers, according to The Athletic. Putting the powers of persuasion wielded by the Gunners boss to one side, Chelsea’s success appears to stem from a financial perspective.

Mikel Arteta has missed out on a top target. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League winners simply weren’t prepared to stretch above a fee of $107 million. Even when Chelsea’s extravagant bid of $157 million was put in, Aston Villa reportedly gave Arsenal the chance to make a counteroffer. They are thought to have declined.

While Arteta must shift his focus elsewhere, Rogers can revel in the prospect of finally playing alongside his old friend Cole Palmer. “I’ve known Cole since I was about 14, first in the England [youth] teams and then when we were both at Man City together,” the 23-year-old reflected this week.

“We’ve been speaking about this for a while; we always would love to have played together. So, for it to happen, we’re both excited.

“He’s non-stop ringing my phone, texting me, and I can’t wait. I think that’s probably the most special thing, playing with one of your best friends and being around him every day. It’s something I’m really excited about.”

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