‘Speaks for Itself’—Darren Fletcher Opposes Major Ruben Amorim Criticism
Manchester United’s caretaker manager Darren Fletcher has defended the club’s academy players after they were previously on the wrong end of stinging criticism from Ruben Amorim.
The now departed Portuguese coach accused some of United’s youngsters of being “entitled” after questions were asked over his decision to continually overlook Kobbie Mainoo and other academy players.
Mainoo has played just 228 minutes of Premier League football this season—he was starting for England in the Euro 2024 final 18 months ago—and Amorim was at risk of becoming the first United manager since 1937 not to name an academy product in a matchday squad when he picked up an injury in November. The record was preserved when Amorim selected Jack Fletcher, Darren’s son, to be on the bench—though he was criticised for many considered to be a “token gesture” selection.
“We are not going to stop with academy players. It doesn't matter about the result. We will continue with these small details which are the foundations of our club,” Amorim said after that game about United’s youngsters. His subsequent comments painted a very different picture.
Fletcher is now manning United’s ship until an interim manager appointment is made, and he’ll oversee Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie with Brighton & Hove Albion after taking charge of the 2–2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday.
His newfound duties include fronting up to the media—something Amorim was loathe to do—and he took the chance to back United’s record of bringing through players while distancing himself from the narrative spun by the former Sporting CP boss.
Fletcher: I See Hard-Working, Humble Young Players
“I just think historically, and this club's built around the academy, we've got an amazing academy,” Fletcher told reporters. “Our record speaks for itself. I'm not going to sit and stand here and say anything other than that. We've got an amazing record. I think it's hard to beat in terms of the history of clubs around the world. I think we've got some amazing players, some amazing talents.
“I think what I see is a lot of hard-working, humble young players who aren't perfect because they're young and they're learning and they've got a lot to do.”
He continued: “I think we ask and expect too much of young people sometimes in society and in general, and that's not a criticism of anybody, that's just my beliefs.
“I think we have to let them learn, educate them, help them, understand they're going to make mistakes and they're going to do things that will frustrate you but through time with good guidance of coaches, family members, players in the first team squad, all of us play a part, that's our role, that's our job of developing them to be Manchester United players and Manchester United people.
“All I can say is my workings with those players as individuals and in general throughout the academy I deal with hard-working, honest, coachable, super talented kids and we've got a lot of talent in our academy and hopefully they can showcase themselves like Shea did when he came on against Burnley and so close to scoring a fantastic goal.”
Mbeumo, Mazraoui Selection Decision Confirmed
One other major talking point of Fletcher’s briefing was the potential availabilities of Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui, who have been at AFCON representing Cameroon and Morocco respectively.
The two countries do battle in the quarterfinals on Friday night, meaning one of the two will be eliminated from the competition and ready to return to United duties. There had been suggestions that United might look to include whoever loses out in their matchday squad against Brighton—but Fletcher quashed the speculation and confirmed there will be no additional players available from the group that faced Burnley.
“I don't think so. I think it's too close a turnaround, so we'll have the same players available for the game as we had against Burnley,” the Scot said in relation to Mbeumo and Mazraoui.
On a potential on-field return for Harry Maguire, who was back in United’s squad at Turf Moor, United’s Under-18 manager added: “He has been out for a while, so it'd probably be looking at his load and things like that. That decision's not been made, but I think you've seen the players coming back the other night.
“You've seen Mason, you've seen Kobbie, you've seen Bruno. There has to be some understanding of their first minutes. They might have to be careful a little bit with that process to build back in. So I think Harry will probably be in that situation for the weekend.”