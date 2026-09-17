David Beckham has made the case for Lionel Messi to beat the likes of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé to the 2026 Ballon d’Or by pointing out that his brilliance is all the more impressive considering his unparalleled success compared to other players of his vintage.

Speaking to Apple TV after Messi’s 100th Inter Miami goal and an assist helped secure a 2–0 triumph over Cruz Azul to win the 2026 Campeones Cup, Beckham shared his affection for the Argentine, who now holds a world record with 49 career trophies.

“There’s no one at 39 who is doing that and doing it at that level. So he deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or and in my opinion, he should win it,” the former England and LA Galaxy star, turned Inter Miami co-owner, said.

“When you see him do things like this tonight, when you see him have the World Cup that he had, it’s not luck that he’s being considered for the Ballon d’Or again. He was probably the best player in the tournament... That’s special.”

Celebrating with your fans 🫶@InterMiamiCF brings the trophy over to the supporters after winning @CampeonesCup. pic.twitter.com/TGdPGKsjQz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2026

Beckham went on to name “great players,” including FC Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane as well as Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, but urged his support for Messi, mere moments after the two-time MLS MVP lifted his latest, and potentially last, piece of silverware in the twilight years of his career.

“I still can’t believe we have him here in Miami playing for our team,” Beckham added. “That’s why I go to training every day and watch him, and that’s why I turn up and watch him every time possible because we all want to see Leo play forever.”

Casemiro, making a rare appearance in front of reporters after the match, also urged voters to lean in favor of Messi, despite knowing the slight MLS can put on those favoring European club competitions.

“With him, anything is possible. He proved that at the World Cup, but that’s not for me to say,” the Brazilian said. “Naturally, when you play with a teammate, you always want him to win, and of course he wants to win too. But that’s up to the voters... All I wish for him is good luck, and I hope people remember what he accomplished at the World Cup, because that’s very important.”

Beckham Hoping for Miami Spark

Luis Suárez (left center), Lionel Messi (center), and Rodrigo De Paul (right center) claimed another trophy together. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

While Messi is set to wrap up his time with Argentina’s national team in the upcoming international window with a send-off match on home soil, he is under contract with Inter Miami through 2028.

It leaves plenty more trophies for Miami to chase, headlined by the still-elusive Concacaf Champions Cup and the U.S. Open Cup, the only trophies in the region Miami have fallen short of.

With new manager Kily González now at the helm, and the continued leadership of Messi and his fellow Miami superstars, Beckham is confident a promising future could be on the horizon.

"In my opinion, he should win [the Ballon d'Or]."



David Beckham on Messi. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/oGVTKvlTpo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2026

“Any trophy for this club is very special, and to win this trophy in our new stadium, the first trophy in this stadium, is very special,” Beckham added.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle in the last six weeks, but the team keeps grinding away. They keep getting the results, and they’re not always the results that we want, but they’re grinding away, and they’re working as a team. We have a new coach who came in and started yesterday, so today’s a good start for him.”

Once Messi retires, he is set to join Beckham and co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas with an equity stake in Inter Miami, but will want to do so with more trophies to his name.