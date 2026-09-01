‘Look Back’—David Beckham Delivers Heartfelt Message to Lionel Messi Amid Retirement

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday, capping off over 20 years of heroics for Argentina with a second consecutive run to the World Cup final this summer.

The 39-year-old legend received an outpouring of support and love from the soccer world upon making his announcement. The most universal of sentiments was one of gratitude. Gratitude for the inspiring performances, the unforgettable moments and the years of fostered belief in a nation.

David Beckham, friend and colleague of Messi, likewise had nothing but gratitude to share.

“This is the moment we get to look back on and realize how grateful we were to witness the greatness of a young kid with a dream,” the 51-year-old former England captain said on social media Monday night.

“Leo, you have been a credit to yourself, your family, your friends and your country. Leading by example and creating inspiration for millions of children not just in Argentina but around the whole world.

“Leo you delivered the greatest gift to your country and for that your legacy will live forever. Congratulations on all you achieved for Argentina.”

Argentina fell short in the 2026 World Cup, defeated by Spain 1–0 in the championship match. However, Messi led his nation to global glory in 2022, Argentina’s first World Cup victory since 1986.

Timeline of Lionel Messi, David Beckham Relationship

David Beckham (right) recruited Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in 2023. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Messi and Beckham crossed paths a couple of times as players, most notably during UEFA Champions League play in 2013. Messi’s Barcelona came face to face with Beckham’s Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals, which saw Barça advance on away goals after ending tied on aggregate.

The pair’s relationship really kicked off in Sept. 2019, though, one year after Inter Miami was founded and one year before it began play. David Beckham and his partner, majority owner Jorge Mas, flew to Barcelona to have a secret meeting with Messi’s late father and agent, Jorge, about Messi joining the South Florida side sometime in the distant future.

Four years later, Beckham’s dream materialized, and Messi touched down in the blistering Miami heat. Since his 2023 MLS debut, the soccer legend has taken Beckham’s team to incredible heights and thus grown his relationship with the co-owner. Miami won the Leagues Cup that year, before tacking on the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and the 2025 MLS Cup. Messi won two-consecutive MLS MVP awards in the process (2024, 2025).

Although Messi has called time on his tenure with Argentina, he recently signed a new contract with Miami, extending his stay through the 2027–28 season, which means he’s not going anywhere in the immediate future. The contract came with a giant pay raise too, seeing him earn a league-high base salary of $25 million, including guaranteed compensation of $28.3 million.

Messi (middle right) signed a new contract in October. | Carlos Goldman/Inter Miami CF/MLS/Getty Images

Messi actually takes home a lot more, though. Inter Miami pay him$70 to $80 million annually, according to club owner Jorge Mas. That price tag makes the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion the second-highest paid player in the world, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s estimated $230 million on-field salary with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Whenever Messi does inevitably hang up his boots for good, his relationship with Beckham will only grow stronger. The Argentine’s contract with Inter Miami includes an ownership share, which he can activate after he retires, meaning he and Beckham would become partners in the front office. The two of them would steer the future direction and growth of the club, something that Messi’s mere presence has already been integral toward.