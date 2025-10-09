David Beckham Reacts to Surprise Jordi Alba Retirement
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham penned an emotional farewell to the “incredible” Jordi Alba, who shocked the world by announcing his impending retirement.
It was only five months ago that Alba inked a two-year extension with Inter Miami, pledging his future to the Herons through the 2027 season. Yet the legendary left back ultimately decided to hang up his boots at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
The surprising decision prompted responses from the biggest names in the sport, including Lionel Messi and now, Beckham. The Manchester United legend took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message to Alba.
“Jordi, congratulations on a very special career,” Beckham wrote on Instagram. “It’s been such a privilege to have you wear the pink of Miami these past few seasons.
“An incredible player whose always conducted themselves with great dignity and professionalism on and off the field and with a big smile... we will always be grateful to you and your beautiful family for joining us on our special journey.
“We will miss you my friend,” Beckham finished.
Alba made the move to Miami in 2023 and quickly became one of the best fullbacks in MLS. The 36-year-old helped the Herons win Leagues Cup in that same year and then the Supporters’ Shield the following season.
The two trophies joined the 20 other honors Alba collected throughout his legendary career for Barcelona and Spain.
Inter Miami Preparing for Life After Alba, Sergio Busquets
Not only will Inter Miami lose Alba at the end of this season, but they must also say goodbye to Sergio Busquets. The midfielder announced his retirement back in September, leaving Javier Mascherano without two of his best, most consistent players moving forward.
This season alone, Alba has made 44 appearances across all competitions, tallying seven goals and 11 assists along the way. Busquets, meanwhile, has 48 appearances to his name, along with 10 assists.
Inter Miami still might have the rest of the regular season and the MLS Cup playoffs to think about, but the club is already preparing a succession plan for Alba. The Herons are reportedly in talks to sign former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur full back Sergio Reguilón on a free transfer.