D.C. United vs. Inter Miami : Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Fresh off a thrilling 4–2 comeback win over Orlando City in the second match of the season, Inter Miami are back in MLS action for a clash against Eastern Conference foes, D.C. United.

The matchup won’t be at D.C.’s usual confines of Audi Field this week. Instead, the club has moved the match to Baltimore, where over 70,000 fans are expected to pack M&T Bank Stadium to witness Lionel Messi and the 2025 MLS Cup champions.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner enters the match having netted a brace in Miami’s fight from 2–0 down to win the Florida Derby, while D.C. looks to Tai Baribo up top to get back among the goals after a 1–0 loss to Austin FC last time out.

The Herons also enter the matchup following a visit to the White House, where they became the first MLS Cup champions to be honored during President Donald Trump’s Presidency.

What Time Does D.C. United vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

Location : Baltimore, Maryland

: Baltimore, Maryland Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium

: M&T Bank Stadium Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Results)

D.C. United : 0 wins

: 0 wins Inter Miami : 3 wins

: 3 wins Draws: 2

Current Form (All Competitions inc. friendlies)

D.C. United (LWXDD) Inter Miami (WWLDW) Austin FC 1–0 D.C. United Orlando City 2–4 Inter Miami D.C. United 1–0 Philadelphia Union Independiente del Valle 1–2 Inter Miami D.C. United vs. St. Louis CITY SC (closed doors) LAFC 3–0 Inter Miami D.C. United 0–0 Minnesota United Barcelona SC 2–2 Inter Miami D.C. United 0–0 Portland Timbers Atlético Nacional 1–2 Inter Miami

How to Watch D.C. United vs. Inter Miami on TV

Country Channel/Stream Worldwide MLS on Apple TV

D.C. United Team News

Tai Baribo scored on his D.C. United debut. | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It’s a year of hope and transition for D.C. United as they seek to return to the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2019. After rebuilding the spine of their team with Tai Baribo up top and Sean Johnson in goal, they’re off to an okay start, with a win over the Philadelphia Union and a 1–0 loss to Austin FC.

This weekend sees them take on their biggest test yet, catching Miami as the Herons turn into top form. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when D.C. United caught the Herons off form and squeaked out a 1–1 draw. That D.C. team, though, wasn’t as good as the retooled version in 2026.

While Baribo is the attacking focal point, manager René Weiler could bolster his starting lineup as well, potentially slotting in Louis Munteanu, the club’s record transfer signing who was purchased for a reported $10 million from CFR Cluj in his native Romania.

At the back, the defensive pairing of Australia World Cup hopeful Kye Rowles and Lucas Bartlett will be critical and likely tasked with shutting down Messi and Miami’s loaded attack. Meanwhile, Johnson brings over 400 MLS games of experience and has stood out against Miami in the past while playing for Toronto FC.

On the injury and absence front, D.C. are likely to be without defender Aaron Herrera and attacker Gabriel Segal, while Hakim Karamoko’s status is yet to be determined after missing last week’s match with illness.

D.C. United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

How D.C. United could look on Saturday. | FotMob

D.C. United predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Johnson; Hefti, Bartlett, Rowles, Kurokawa; Hopkins, Peltola, Servania, Peglow; Munteanu, Baribo.

Inter Miami Team News

Lionel Messi’s first goals of the season led Inter Miami to a 4–2 comeback victory in the second match of the MLS regular season. | Mark Thorstenson/Orlando City/MLS/Getty Images

Inter Miami enters an MLS match with a full week of rest for the first time this season. Given the amount of competitions the team is in, it’s an opportunity that it’ll want to make the most of, especially with the momentum from the comeback win in the Florida Derby.

Led by manager Javier Mascherano, the Herons should have little issues on Saturday. Yes, there is always a bit more pressure when the home team shifts stadiums for the opponent, but Messi and co. have shown little hesitation to show up on occasions like this—especially against a D.C. United team which is likely worse in every position.

Outside of Messi’s hunt for another MLS Golden Boot and his continued re-adaptation to the traditional No. 10 role, Miami will want to see more from their marquee offseason signing, Germán Berterame, who has not stood out in the opening matches.

In addition to the attacking pieces, Rodrigo De Paul looks to continue evolving as a transitional defensive midfielder alongside Yannick Bright, and both Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti hope to further solidify themselves as first-choice options.

2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair also had his best half in an Inter Miami shirt in the second frame against Orlando and will be itching to secure his first clean sheet for the Herons.

Injury-wise, the team could see a debut from former Premier League and La Liga fullback Sergio Reguilón, who returned to training this week after sustaining a knee injury in preseason. David Ayala has also returned to the team, bringing the squad back to full health.

How Javier Mascherano’s Herons may look on Saturday. | FotMob

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. D.C. United (4-2-3-1): St. Clair; Fray, Falcón, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Bright; Allende, Messi, Silvetti, Berterame.

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction

It’s a home match for D.C. United, but they won’t have the comforts of home by playing at a different stadium in Baltimore, which will take much of that advantage away. Combine their loss of an advantage with the momentum of Miami’s best players and the hunger from Berterame, and this one has the potential to be extremely lopsided in favor of the 2025 MLS Cup champions.

Prediction: D.C. United 1–4 Inter Miami

