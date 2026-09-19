Diego Simeone vs. Jose Mourinho: Head-to-Head Record

Few more combustible coaches have prowled touchlines over recent decades than Diego Simeone and José Mourinho.

A pair of pragmatists who wear their hearts on their sleeves, winning is the only thing that matters to them. Fortunately, they’re two of the best managers in the business, meaning they’ve grown accustomed to victory over the years.

Despite their longstanding presence among Europe’s elite tacticians, meetings between Simeone and Mourinho have been few and far between since a first collision all the way back in 2012.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of their head-to-head record.

Atlético Madrid 1–4 Real Madrid (April 11, 2012)

Mourinho won his first battle with Simeone. | JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

Simeone arrived at Atlético Madrid midway through the 2011–12 season and was forced to wait four months for his first taste of the Madrid derby as a coach. Mourinho, meanwhile, had been masterminding Real Madrid’s ascent to the summit of Spanish soccer, and took no mercy on his managerial rival during their first-ever meeting.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in typically-inspired form as he fired a hat trick beyond Thibaut Courtois for the visitors, with Radamel Falcao netting a brief equalizer amid the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s treble. As the icing on the cake, José Callejón wrapped up the scoring in the 87th minute to cap an utterly-rampant victory.

Real Madrid 2–0 Atlético Madrid (Dec. 1, 2012)

Mesut Özil helped Mourinho to back-to-back winners over Simeone. | CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images

Things slightly improved for Simeone during the opening Madrid derby of his first full season as Atléti boss, but his second meeting with Mourinho still ended in defeat. Trips to the Bernabéu are never straightforward, especially with Ronaldo pulling the strings in his pomp.

The Portuguese forward once again proved the thorn in Simeone’s side as he powered Los Blancos into an early lead, only for him to then assist Mesut Özil after the restart.

Mourinho is one of the most tactically-astute managers in world soccer, but when you have a front four of Ronaldo, Özil, Karim Benzema and Ángel Di María, you don’t need to be a genius.

Atlético Madrid 1–2 Real Madrid (April 27, 2013)

Ángel Di María delivered the vital goal in this particular Madrid derby. | JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

Mourinho’s winning streak against Simeone continued during their second clash of the 2012–13 season, this time at the Vicente Calderón Stadium. A couple of early goals got pulses racing inside Atléti’s former home, with Falcao’s fourth-minute effort canceled out by Juanfran’s own goal.

It was Real Madrid who enjoyed the last laugh, though, with Di María delivering the fatal blow. With 25 minutes remaining, the Argentina international provided the decisive goal and yet more bragging rights for Mourinho on derby day.

Atlético Madrid 2–1 Real Madrid (May 17, 2013)

Simeone’s first triumph over Mourinho came on the big stage. | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

It turns out it was fourth time’s the charm for Simeone, whose wait for a first triumph over Mourinho ended in the 2013 Copa del Rey final. Atléti hadn’t won the competition in 17 years and were considered significant underdogs against their experienced neighbors, but a frenetic affair ended in their favor after extra time.

Another Ronaldo strike opened the scoring in the showpiece event, but Diego Costa restored parity with his effort late in the first half. The second period was without goals but not excitement as Mourinho was sent off on the touchline and a further six yellow cards dished out before an additional 30 minutes of tension.

An unlikely hero emerged as Atléti’s match-winner in the 99th minute, with center back Miranda heading home from Koke’s cross. There was still time for two more red cards, however, as Ronaldo and Gabi were both dismissed in the dying embers of a historic day for Los Rojiblancos.

Atlético Madrid 0–0 Chelsea (April 22, 2014)

A feisty battle ended goalless. | AOP.Press/Corbis/Getty Images

Simeone and Mourinho would collide nearly a year later, but this time, the former’s Atléti would take on the latter’s Chelsea.

Mourinho had returned to Stamford Bridge following his Real Madrid departure and coached Chelsea to the semifinals of the Champions League in his first season back. Unfortunately for him, an awkward Atléti side stood in the way of a third European crown.

Chelsea journeyed to Spain’s capital for the a critical first leg and they exited content with a hard-fought goalless draw. It gave them the advantage ahead of the second fixture in west London—or so they thought, at least.

Chelsea 1–3 Atlético Madrid (April 30, 2014)

Atlético triumphed at Stamford Bridge. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea, who had won the Champions League just two seasons prior, were expected to outmuscle their Spanish visitors and secure a return to the showpiece event. When former Atléti striker Fernando Torres powered them ahead in the 36th minute, all was going to plan.

But Adrián López threw a wrench in the works just moments before halftime as he equalized, and Costa, one of Chelsea’s future icons, would complete a remarkable turnaround on the hour as he fired home from the penalty spot.

As Chelsea pushed and pushed for a leveler, they became increasingly open in defense, and Arda Turan took full advantage as he scored his fourth goal of the European campaign to cement Atléti’s progression.

Unfortunately for Simeone, he would again lose to Mourinho’s former side Real Madrid in the final.

Diego Simeone vs. José Mourinho Head-to-Head Record

Diego Simeone : 2 wins

: 2 wins José Mourinho : 3 wins

: 3 wins Draws: 1

Goals Scored

Teams managed by Diego Simeone : 7

: 7 Teams managed by José Mourinho: 10